Update on Isle of Man TT Sidecar pair after scary practice crash

Isle of Man TT Sidecar duo Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley have been released from hospital “with a few scrapes” following a scary crash in practice on Sunday.

The multiple Isle of Man TT podium finishers suffered a frightening incident on Sunday afternoon during final qualifying at the Rhencullen section.

The pair were on their second lap when the outfit appeared to lift off the ground coming over a crest on the road.

Both were airlifted to Nobles Hospital for checks but have since been released with no serious injuries reported.

A brief statement from their team read: “Thanks for all the well wishes for Pete & Jev.

“We are pleased to update you that both have now been discharged from Nobles with a few scrapes and bumps but thankfully nothing too serious.

“Huge thanks to Isle of Man TT Marshals and all the medics both trackside and at Nobles Hospital for all your support and care.”

The pair had been enjoying a solid qualifying week at the TT, with the outfit second fastest after Sunday’s running behind overwhelming favourites Ryan and Callum Crowe.

Founds and Walmsley came into TT 2025 on a run of four consecutive runner-up finishes in the Sidecar class.

Racing is due to begin on Monday 2 June with a packed three-race bill, beginning with a reduced four-lap Superbike TT at 10:45am BST.

The Sidecars are due to have their first race of the week at 1:15pm BST on Monday, with the race action concluding from 3pm with the first three-lap Supersport TT.

The Founds/Walmsley outfit was said to have suffered considerable damage in their crash on Sunday, making it unlikely they’ll take the start later on Monday.

It’s unclear yet whether they will both be fit enough and their outfit can be repaired in time for Wednesday’s second Sidecar race.

Racing was due to begin on Saturday 31 May with the opening Supersport and Sidecar races.

But poor weather over the last week forced numerous schedule changes to qualifying week and necessitated racing being pushed back until Monday.

Currently, organisers now only have Thursday as a contingency day, with racing now set to take place five days out of the next six up to Saturday’s planned Senior TT finale.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

