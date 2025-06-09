Michael Rutter fractured spine at Isle of Man TT, “worst injuries treated successfully”

Veteran Isle of Man TT racer Michael Rutter suffered multiple fractures in a crash during the 2025 event but “the worst of his injuries have been treated successfully”.

The 53-year-old was competing in the Supertwin class only at the TT this year, as he scaled back his own racing involvements to better focus on running other areas of the Bathams team.

Finishing 10th in the first Supertwin race of the 2025 event on a Yamaha, Rutter crashed on the final lap of the class’s second contest on Friday.

He was taken by air ambulance to Nobles Hospital for treatment, where he was initially reported as “conscious and breathing”, before being transferred to Aintree Hospital.

The Bathams team has now issued a positive update on Rutter, detailing the extent of his injuries but noting that he has already been treated for the worst of them.

“We are very happy to provide an update on Michael’s condition following his accident during the Supertwin race on Friday,” the statement began.

“He suffered a number of fractures in his spine between the L2 and L5 vertebrae.

“After being airlifted to the Walton Unit at Aintree Hospital, surgeons have successfully stabilised all the fractures and Michael has already been able to mobilise on his feet.

“He requires more surgery in his ankle to repair a further fracture there, but for now the worst of his injuries have been treated successfully.

“Michael and the rest of the team would like to say a huge thank you to all the messages of well wishes and of course all the medical staff at Aintree and the Walton Unit.

“We will provide more details on his recovery in due course.”

The Isle of Man TT issued an update on several other injured riders on Sunday, with one - Jonathan Goetschy - reported as being in a “serious but stable” condition.

The 2025 isle of Man TT concluded on Saturday with no Senior TT taking place owing to dangerous wind conditions on the course.

The final race of the event was due to run over six laps from 10:45am local time on Saturday 7 June, but was delayed numerous times as a result of poor weather.

Pencilled in for a 7pm start over four laps, consensus from riders following an inspection lap was that the wind was too strong and unpredictable to safely race in.

Just before the scheduled 7pm start time, the Clerk of the Course announced that the race had been abandoned.

Due to limited road closure availability and a poor weather forecast, it was unable to be postponed to Sunday.

It was the only race of the event that didn’t run.