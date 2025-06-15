Peter Hickman back on his feet and smiling after IOMTT crash

Peter Hickman's recovery from 140mph Isle of Man TT crash by attending Le Mans 24 Hours to support Valentino Rossi

Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
© Crash Media Group

Peter Hickman is back up on his feet as he enjoyed his first public engagement since suffering the 140mph crash that ruled him out of the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

The 14-time TT race winner joined 8TEN BMW Racing team-mate in travelling to France in support of Valentino Rossi’s bid to win the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours.

Despite suffering chest, back, shoulder and facial injuries, Hickman was seen looking in much better shape and smiling again as he posed for photos with Todd on the grid for the French endurance classic as a guest of BMW-backed Team WRT.

Peter Hickman, Davey Todd [credit: hickyracer60 IG]
Peter Hickman, Davey Todd [credit: hickyracer60 IG]


Hickman crashed heavily at the start of the fifth qualifying practice session during the first week of the TT. While he was taken to hospital via AirMed, he remained conscious throughout and later returned to the IOMTT paddock in a wheelchair.

Since then, Hickman has charted his recovery process by revealing he has been doing hyperbaric chamber treatment twice a day in an effort to speed up his return to action.

Hickman - who is the current lap record holder around the 37-mile Mountain Course - is expected to sit out the upcoming round of the British Superbike Championship, where he races alongside Todd in the 8TEN Racing team.

In this article

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 Feature
6m ago
F1 Canadian GP winners and losers: Has Lando Norris blown title hopes?
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
9m ago
Joan Mir “happy” with carbon fibre swingarm, but losing “10k” on the straight
Joan Mir
MotoGP News
53m ago
Enea Bastianini felt progress in “two issues I have been constantly facing”
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales: “We found the improvements we needed”
Maverick Vinales

More News

NASCAR News
1h ago
F1 champion Max Verstappen advised Shane van Gisbergen before dominant NASCAR Mexico win
Shane van Gisbergen
F1 News
1h ago
Will McLaren change ‘free to race’ policy after Canada clash?
Norris was out on the spot following the clash
Le Mans News
1h ago
Wayne Taylor “not upset” by DNF on team’s Le Mans debut
Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac
MotoGP News
2h ago
Yamaha reveals deadline for Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP team-mate decision
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
F1 News
2h ago
‘Leading paddock source’ links George Russell with shock move for F1 2026
George Russell