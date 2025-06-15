Peter Hickman back on his feet and smiling after IOMTT crash

Peter Hickman is back up on his feet as he enjoyed his first public engagement since suffering the 140mph crash that ruled him out of the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

The 14-time TT race winner joined 8TEN BMW Racing team-mate in travelling to France in support of Valentino Rossi’s bid to win the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours.

Despite suffering chest, back, shoulder and facial injuries, Hickman was seen looking in much better shape and smiling again as he posed for photos with Todd on the grid for the French endurance classic as a guest of BMW-backed Team WRT.

Peter Hickman, Davey Todd [credit: hickyracer60 IG]





Hickman crashed heavily at the start of the fifth qualifying practice session during the first week of the TT. While he was taken to hospital via AirMed, he remained conscious throughout and later returned to the IOMTT paddock in a wheelchair.

Since then, Hickman has charted his recovery process by revealing he has been doing hyperbaric chamber treatment twice a day in an effort to speed up his return to action.

Hickman - who is the current lap record holder around the 37-mile Mountain Course - is expected to sit out the upcoming round of the British Superbike Championship, where he races alongside Todd in the 8TEN Racing team.