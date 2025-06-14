Michael Dunlop recognised with MBE award in King's Birthday Honours

Michael Dunlop has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for his services to Motorcycling.

The Ballymoney man recently added a hat-trick of wins at the North West 200 and followed it up with four wins at the 2025 Isle of Man TT races, extending his record leading tally to 33 wins.

Michael follows in the footsteps of his uncle Joey, who was awarded an MBE in 1986 for his services to Motorcycling and then an OBE in 1996 for his humanitarian work.

Taking to his social media pages, Dunlop said it was a “privilege beyond words” upon receiving the honour.

“What an honour it is to be named in the King’s Birthday Honours list and to receive an MBE.

I’ve spent years pushing through every high and low life could throw at me. No matter the challenge, I’ve always given everything 100% on and off the track.

To now be recognised in this way is a privilege beyond words.”

Carrying the Dunlop name with pride

Michael Dunlop © Isle of Man TT

The 36-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest road racers of all time and the greatest rider to ever compete at the Isle of Man TT. In his statement, he thanked everyone who has helped him along the way:

“From the beginning, I’ve driven myself to become the best rider I can be, with the goal of becoming the greatest at the TT. At the same time, I’ve always carried the pride of keeping the Dunlop name at the top of the sport.

"This journey hasn’t been easy, but the results speak for themselves. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s played a part in it: my team, my sponsors, my family, my friends, and the fans who’ve stood by me through it all. Thank you, MD”

More history was created by Dunlop at the Isle of Man TT in 2025, as he notched up Ducati’s first wins at the event in 30 years. He extended his incredible Supersport class record to a total of 15 wins, which was also the class in which he took his first TT win in 2009.

By winning on the Ducati, Michael made it seven different manufacturers in which he has triumphed with around the Mountain Course.

He will be looking to create more history on the Isle of Man in July, at the annual Southern 100 races at the Billown circuit. He currently has 25 wins at the event since 2010.