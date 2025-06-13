Injured Isle of Man TT rider needs surgery after being struck by a seagull

Isle of Man TT rider Mark Parrett has confirmed that he faces surgery following a fracture to his left arm sustained in last Friday’s dramatic bird strike during the Superstock race.

Parrett, who was hoping to reach 100 starts by the end of race week, had his 2025 campaign abruptly ended after being hit by a seagull near the 33rd Milestone, forcing him to retire from the event.

The arm was placed in a cast, but the injury has proven to be worse than first thought.

Updating supporters via Facebook, Parrett revealed that surgery is necessary to repair significant damage to the radius bone.

“Currently laid up and already getting bored watching TT 2025 reviews on repeat,” Parrett said. “Unfortunately, the update on my arm isn’t great -a significant fracture to the radius bone that will require surgery, including plates and screws. I’m hoping to go in for the operation on Friday.”

Parrett, who made his TT debut back in 2002, has now established a GoFundMe page to assist with medical costs and rehabilitation.

“We’ve set up a GoFundMe to help cover costs during recovery & rehab, and any support would be deeply appreciated,” Parrett added.

The GoFundMe for Parrett, who now aims to reach the milestone of 100 TT starts next year, can be found at: https://gofund.me/edc5f723

The GoFundMe page explained his injury: "Mark suffered a displaced fracture of the radius bone in his left arm, requiring open reduction and internal fixation - in simpler terms, a small titanium upgrade. Unfortunately, this is beyond even the skills of our trusty Slick to fix this time.

"His recovery will involve several specialized treatments not typically available through the NHS, each carrying a significant personal cost. Every penny donated will go directly toward funding his rehabilitation, which includes:

• Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy – Speeds up healing and promotes cellular repair.

• Red Light Therapy – Aids in repairing ligaments, tendons, and other soft tissues while reducing inflammation.

• Intensive Sports Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation – Restores strength, flexibility, and functional movement.

"Mark would be incredibly grateful for any support during this challenging time. The rest of 2025 will be a difficult journey—physically, mentally, and financially—and every contribution will make a meaningful difference."

The page explained his back-story: "Mark Parrett began his Isle of Man journey in 1999, finishing 3rd in the Manx Newcomers Senior. From that moment, he was captivated by the unique adrenaline rush that only the Isle of Man can offer. In 2002, he competed in his first Isle of Man TT in the 1000cc Production Race.

"Over more than two decades of racing, Mark has built a lasting legacy - creating unforgettable memories, forming lifelong friendships, and embracing the emotional highs and lows of one of motorsport’s most iconic events.

"He was on track to achieve a remarkable milestone: 100 TT starts. Sadly, a collision with a local seagull during Superstock Race 2 this year near the 33rd Milestone has temporarily put that dream on hold.

"As many of you know, Mark is a self-employed electrician who works tirelessly year-round to fuel his passion for road racing.

"Due to the incident and the injuries he sustained, he will be unable to work for approximately 8 to 10 weeks following surgery."