Valentino Rossi seals podium finish at 24 Hours of Dubai

Team WRT, who the MotoGP legend represents, claimed first and third positions at the endurance race.

The winners were Mohammed Saud Fahad al Saud, Diego Menchaca, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer, Jens Klingmann and Dries Vanthoor.

Rossi and teammates Tim Whale, Sean Gelael, Max Hesse and Maxime Martin took P3. The Herberth-Porsche were second, 21.7s behind the winners.

For Team WRT it is a significant result because they have switched manufacturers from Audi to BMW for 2023. It is also the team’s second consecutive victory at the 24 Hours of Dubai.

Rossi’s team had to overcome an early struggle when his teammate Whale hit the tyre stacks after less than three hours.

They made no further mistakes and looked on course for a podium finish from within the first half of the race.

Rossi, 43, is set to compete in the Bathurst 12 Hours next month.