The legendary motorcycle racer’s first season on four wheels concluded on Sunday but, 24 hours later in Barcelona, he tested the prototype machinery he will drive next year.

Rossi was behind the wheel of a BMW M4 GT3 for the first time on Monday, the new choice of car for his team.

He will remain with Team WRT for a second season but they will run a different car because their 13-year association with Audi has come to an end.

Rossi, aged 43, drove the Audi R8 this season but Team WRT will now team up with BMW.

‘The Doctor’ teamed with Fred Vervisch and Nico Muller in his debut campaign - they finished in P6 in the last race of the season on Sunday in Barcelona.

Rossi (pictured above in his Audi R8) said after the race: “I am very happy, because today’s was certainly my best stint of the season. I could gain two positions and then stay with the top guys for 30 laps, keeping their same pace even when the tyres were more consumed. It was a good race, even if we couldn’t get a podium, and it’s a nice way to finish the season.”

Vervisch added: “Vale did a great step forward, with a very strong first stint, which was key to get the good result.”

Muller said: “Vale did an amazing job both in qualifying and in the first stint. He is showing how close he is getting to the top guys.”