Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe 2023 calendar: Full race schedule
The Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe has confirmed its 2023 calendar and full race schedule.
|Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe 2023 calendar and race schedule
|Circuit
|Country
|Date
|Test
|Paul Ricard
|France
|7-8 March
|Endurance
|Monza
|Italy
|22-23 April
|Sprint
|Brands Hatch
|UK
|13-14 May
|Test
|Spa
|Belgium
|23-24 May
|Endurance
|Paul Ricard
|France
|3-4 June
|Endurance (24 Hours of Spa)
|Spa
|Belgium
|30 June-2 July
|Sprint
|Misano
|Italy
|15-16 July
|Endurance
|Nurburgring
|Germany
|29-30 July
|Sprint
|Hockenheim
|Germany
|2-3 September
|Sprint
|Valencia
|Spain
|16-17 September
|Endurance
|Barcelona
|Spain
|30 September-1 October
|Sprint
|Zandvoort
|Netherlands
|14-15 October
The schedule had to be adjusted to accomodate the F1 2023 calendar which features a record-breaking 24 races.
The 24 Hours of Spa has notably moved to the 1-2 July because the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, at the same circuit, has taken its traditional date.
The first race of the season will be at Monza, one week later than usual, on 21-23 April.
Brands Hatch will be the venue, two weeks later than in 2022, on 13-14 May.
Moving the annual 24 Hours of Spa means that the race in Misano, Italy, is also moved by two weeks to 14-16 July.
Hockenheim remains on the calendar after debuting in 2022.