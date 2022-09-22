Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe 2023 calendar: Full race schedule

Valentino Rossi / Frédéric Vervisch - Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II

The Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe has confirmed its 2023 calendar and full race schedule.

Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe 2023 calendar and race schedule 
 CircuitCountryDate
TestPaul RicardFrance7-8 March
EnduranceMonzaItaly22-23 April
SprintBrands HatchUK13-14 May
TestSpaBelgium23-24 May
EndurancePaul RicardFrance3-4 June
Endurance (24 Hours of Spa)SpaBelgium30 June-2 July
SprintMisanoItaly15-16 July
EnduranceNurburgringGermany29-30 July
SprintHockenheimGermany2-3 September
SprintValenciaSpain16-17 September
EnduranceBarcelonaSpain30 September-1 October
SprintZandvoortNetherlands14-15 October

The schedule had to be adjusted to accomodate the F1 2023 calendar which features a record-breaking 24 races.

The 24 Hours of Spa has notably moved to the 1-2 July because the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, at the same circuit, has taken its traditional date.

The first race of the season will be at Monza, one week later than usual, on 21-23 April.

Brands Hatch will be the venue, two weeks later than in 2022, on 13-14 May.

Moving the annual 24 Hours of Spa means that the race in Misano, Italy, is also moved by two weeks to 14-16 July.

Hockenheim remains on the calendar after debuting in 2022.

 