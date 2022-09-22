Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe 2023 calendar: Full race schedule

Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe 2023 calendar and race schedule Circuit Country Date Test Paul Ricard France 7-8 March Endurance Monza Italy 22-23 April Sprint Brands Hatch UK 13-14 May Test Spa Belgium 23-24 May Endurance Paul Ricard France 3-4 June Endurance (24 Hours of Spa) Spa Belgium 30 June-2 July Sprint Misano Italy 15-16 July Endurance Nurburgring Germany 29-30 July Sprint Hockenheim Germany 2-3 September Sprint Valencia Spain 16-17 September Endurance Barcelona Spain 30 September-1 October Sprint Zandvoort Netherlands 14-15 October

The schedule had to be adjusted to accomodate the F1 2023 calendar which features a record-breaking 24 races.

The 24 Hours of Spa has notably moved to the 1-2 July because the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, at the same circuit, has taken its traditional date.

The first race of the season will be at Monza, one week later than usual, on 21-23 April.

Brands Hatch will be the venue, two weeks later than in 2022, on 13-14 May.

Moving the annual 24 Hours of Spa means that the race in Misano, Italy, is also moved by two weeks to 14-16 July.

Hockenheim remains on the calendar after debuting in 2022.