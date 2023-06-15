W Series enters administration, all staff made redundant 

W Series, which was formed in 2019 with the aim of helping young female drivers progress higher up the motorsport ladder, cancelled the final two rounds of the 2022 season due to financial reasons.

Should Charles Leclerc leave Ferrari? Video of Should Charles Leclerc leave Ferrari?

That raised doubts over the series’ future and whether it could return.

On Wednesday, Kevin Ley and Henry Shinners of Evelyn Partners LLP were appointed joint administrators.

They have promised to “explore all available options to allow the W Series to restart in the future.”

“We are seeking expressions of interest in the business and assets of the company,” said Shinners. “We would ask that any interest is registered with us as quickly as possible.”

All of W Series’ remaining employees have been made redundant.

W Series faced difficulties just a year after launching when its 2020 campaign had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It returned in 2021 and joined the F1 support bill, with Jamie Chadwick going on to defend her championship crown.

Williams development driver Chadwick completed a hat-trick of W Series titles during last year’s troubled season.

F1 has since launched its own female-only series for 2023 - the F1 Academy.