Ogier returning to Rally New Zealand because of "unfinished business"
Sebastien Ogier says the fact he has “unfinished business” at Rally New Zealand is the core reason why he is returning to the Auckland-based event later this month with the Toyota Gazoo Racing squad.
The Southern Hemisphere counter is one of select few the eight-time World Champion has committed to doing this season as part of a bit-part programme with the Japanese manufacturer. The rest of his time has been split between a desire to participate more in endurance racing and being with his family.
It will only be the Frenchman’s fourth World Rally Championship start of the 2022 campaign alongside new co-driver Benjamin Veillas, who has taken over from Julien Ingrassia. The other three appearances came at the curtain raising Rallye-Monte Carlo where a flat tyre denied them victory, a disastrous Rally de Portugal, and Safari Rally Kenya that ended with them missing out on a podium result.
“Rally New Zealand was on the top of the list of rallies that I wanted to do this year,” said Ogier. “I have only done this rally once before. The rally itself is really beautiful; your roads are one of the best in the world for rallying. And I fell in love with the diverse and beautiful nature of the country.”
However, that is not the only factor why Ogier has been tempted back behind the wheel of a GR Yaris Rally1 for the loose surface event. In 2010, he came close to a first World Rally Championship victory - but a spin three corners from the end of the Whaanga Coast stage near Raglan meant his six second lead disappeared and top spot was gifted to Jari-Matti Latvala – the current Team Principal at Toyota Gazoo Racing.
“It was tough to take back in 2010 because I was chasing my first win,” he admitted. “It is always a very important step in your career. I was lucky that three weeks later I had my first win at Rally Portugal so I did not have to wait too long.
“There is still some unfinished business in New Zealand and another reason to come back. Even if I am not competing full-time, I expect to be competitive and hopefully enjoy more victories in the future.”
Ogier’s involvement at Rally New Zealand means Esapekka Lappi – who has been sharing the drive of the fourth Yaris – will make way for round 11.