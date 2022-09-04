Ogier returning to Rally New Zealand because of "unfinished business"

The Southern Hemisphere counter is one of select few the eight-time World Champion has committed to doing this season as part of a bit-part programme with the Japanese manufacturer. The rest of his time has been split between a desire to participate more in endurance racing and being with his family.

It will only be the Frenchman’s fourth World Rally Championship start of the 2022 campaign alongside new co-driver Benjamin Veillas, who has taken over from Julien Ingrassia. The other three appearances came at the curtain raising Rallye-Monte Carlo where a flat tyre denied them victory, a disastrous Rally de Portugal, and Safari Rally Kenya that ended with them missing out on a podium result.

“Rally New Zealand was on the top of the list of rallies that I wanted to do this year,” said Ogier. “I have only done this rally once before. The rally itself is really beautiful; your roads are one of the best in the world for rallying. And I fell in love with the diverse and beautiful nature of the country.”

However, that is not the only factor why Ogier has been tempted back behind the wheel of a GR Yaris Rally1 for the loose surface event. In 2010, he came close to a first World Rally Championship victory - but a spin three corners from the end of the Whaanga Coast stage near Raglan meant his six second lead disappeared and top spot was gifted to Jari-Matti Latvala – the current Team Principal at Toyota Gazoo Racing.

“It was tough to take back in 2010 because I was chasing my first win,” he admitted. “It is always a very important step in your career. I was lucky that three weeks later I had my first win at Rally Portugal so I did not have to wait too long.

“There is still some unfinished business in New Zealand and another reason to come back. Even if I am not competing full-time, I expect to be competitive and hopefully enjoy more victories in the future.”

Ogier’s involvement at Rally New Zealand means Esapekka Lappi – who has been sharing the drive of the fourth Yaris – will make way for round 11.