Breen and new co-driver Fulton will be "a great match" in WRC

Fulton – the current team-mate to WRC2 driver Josh McErlean – will fill the seat being vacated by fellow Irishman Paul Nagle after next weekend’s Rally Spain.

Earlier this month, Nagle announced that he is stepping down from the sport’s top-flight after 18 seasons. During this time, he has enjoyed five victories and 18 podium finishes.

After Spain, Nagle will travel to the final World Rally Championship round in Japan to support Fulton, and ensure a seamless transition at the Tarmac event, which takes place from November 10-13.

Fulton was deemed the most suitably qualified navigator of all those that were shortlisted by Breen and Nagle, with his knowledge of the Puma Rally1 car through his involvement in pre-event tests one of the deciding factors.

“First of all, I would like to thank Paul for all of the hard work and effort he’s put in for both Craig and the team this season. He’s a great character and will definitely be missed,” said M-Sport Ford Team Principal, Richard Millener.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for both James and Craig though; it’s a new chapter for the pair and so far from testing and on-event support, they seem to be a great match.

“James is very professional, organised and committed which are the key ingredients to becoming a successful co-driver.

“We all agreed it would be best for James to get a rally under his belt before heading to Monte Carlo next year,” he added.

“We did the same with Gus (Greensmith) and Jonas (Andersson) in Monza last year and it reflected in a strong result for them on the Monte this year.”

Fulton says he is “looking forward to getting stuck in and doing the best job possible” – and Breen insists he has no doubt he will contribute lots to their partnership in Japan and beyond.

“I have every confidence in James. He has good experience; he’s been on the most recent tests with us and he’s going to be in the car for Japan - that gives him good experience ahead of next season,” said Breen, who has scored podium finishes with Nagle at Rallye Monte-Carlo and Rally Italia Sardegna this season.

“Paul will also be joining us in Japan, just to settle everything in and give James plenty of reassurance. He’s done the best part of two years in the World Rally Championship, but it’s still going to be a step for him - but I’m sure he’s got it covered.

“He’s watched so many of the onboards and has seen so many stages that way, it already feels like he’s been sitting alongside me for a while."