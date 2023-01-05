Greensmith set for WRC2 switch with Skoda and Toksport

The 25-year-old is expected to begin his season in the Championship’s main support series in March. In preparation for Rally Mexico, he intends to take part in a number of test sessions with the squad.

His weapon of choice will be the latest iteration of Skoda Motorsport’s title-winning Fabia – the RS Rally2. Confirming the news, Greensmith said the time had arrived for him to try “something new”.

Before Christmas, Greensmith brought the curtain down on his long association with M-Sport Ford; it came after the two parties failed to agree terms in time for the new World Rally Championship season.

“This year’s WRC2 Championship will be by far the most competitive it has ever been and so I am really happy with the programme that has been put together with Toksport and Skoda,” said Greensmith.

“I will be spending a lot of time in the seat this year, that’s for sure, [but] for now, I will be focused with testing until we start our season at Rally Mexico in March,” he added.

Prior to making his intentions for 2023 known, speculation was mounting that he could hire the fourth GR Yaris Rally1 on those rounds of the World Rally Championship Takamoto Katsuta was driving the third points-scoring car for Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Greensmith’s last appearance in WRC2 was 2019 and that came at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta Rally2. He eventually finished up third in the Pro category standings behind Kalle Rovanpera and Mads Ostberg.

The Englishman becomes the third driver to move from a Rally1 seat to a Rally2 drive for 2023. Last month, Oliver Solberg and Adrien Fourmaux both made similar decisions and will drive a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 and Ford Fiesta Rally2 respectively.