2023 WRC season will be a much closer affair, says Neuville

The Belgian – a multiple runner-up in the title race – only found his stride in the second half of last year having initially struggled to get a handle on the I20 N Rally1 car despite taking a second-place finish at Rally Sweden and third overall on Croatia Rally, the first pure Tarmac round of the campaign.

However, he had to wait four months before he got his hands on more silverware, his barren spell being ended by a victory on Acropolis Rally Greece. Either side of taking fourth on Rally New Zealand, Neuville came home second on Rally Spain and capped off the year with a first victory at Rally Japan.

With a year’s learning under his belt, and a much better understanding of how to maximise the hybrid-powered car’s potential on all surfaces, Neuville believes the competition is set to be closer than ever.

“The challenge this year is very similar to previous seasons; the competition is going to be very tough again, but after a competitive second half of 2022 for us I think we can expect a more equal fight during 2023,” said Neuville.

“The target remains unchanged: to win both championships. The manufacturers’ is very important for Hyundai Motorsport, and the drivers’ title is a goal I am still fighting for.

“I think we have the tools to fight at the front in every round. The slate may be wiped clean, but our performance in the final round of the previous season has certainly helped with the motivation of the team.

“It wasn’t just a victory, but a 1-2 finish, and the podium lock-out in Greece was another highlight. This was a boost for all of us, especially for the team members who worked so hard, practically 24/7, to get us where we are today with the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid,” he added.

The President of Hyundai Motorsport admitted building a new car to a new set of regulations “was no easy feat”. The project was initially put on the back burner as the company’s board delayed giving the green light to continue its association with the Championship.

“Last year was one of the most challenging for us as a team, yet perhaps also one of the most rewarding,” said Sean Kim.

“Although we had a difficult start to the season, we rose up, regrouped, and kept pushing ourselves; as a result, we were the top-performing team in the second half of the year and we finished on an incredible high.

“Now, the slate may be wiped clean, but we see 2023 as a continuation of the chapter we started in 2022. We have a competitive package in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid, a line-up of crews hungry to fight for the titles, and a hard-working team behind the scenes ready to carry the momentum from one season to the next.”

Neuville and Kim made the comments on the eve of the squad starting its tenth consecutive World Rally Championship campaign with these also coinciding as Hyundai Motorsport revealed the livery for its 2023 title challenger.