Latvala expecting another "successful" Croatia Rally performance

Reigning champion Kalle Rovanpera was victorious on the Zagreb-based meeting last year from then Hyundai driver Ott Tanak, whilst Sebastien Ogier finished top of the pile on the Championship’s first visit to the Baltic State 12 months earlier in 2021 despite being involved in a road traffic accident on the final morning.

Both are in action once again this weekend, with Ogier – who is contesting a bit-part programme for the second consecutive season – something of a surprise starter given that Croatia Rally was never originally part of his original plans.

However, recent performances on asphalt, which includes a win on Rally Spain last October and a record-extending ninth victory on January’s Rallye Monte-Carlo, has forced a rethink on the Frenchman’s part.

Two visits to the top step of the podium could potentially have been three on Rally Japan for the 39-year-old but for a costly puncture that ruled him out of contention.

Looking ahead to Croatia Rally, which has been overshadowed by the death of Hyundai Motorsport’s Craig Breen following a pre-event testing accident last Thursday, Latvala said: “We know that the Croatia Rally can be a very challenging event.

“Last year the conditions were extremely difficult, and even in the dry there is still a lot of dirt brought onto the road.

“It has been a good rally for us on our previous two visits and, together with our drivers, we will try to make it another successful weekend. As Championship leader, Seb will be first on the road and this is a good starting point.

“Kalle had one of his best performances last year in Croatia, showing how good he is when the conditions got difficult, and we know Elfyn [Evans] can also be strong whenever grip levels are changing a lot,” he added.

Much of this weekend’s route is familiar to 2022 and after Thursday morning shakedown the competitive action begins on Friday when crews will face eight special stages followed by a further eight timed tests on Saturday.

Sunday brings the meeting to a close, with the leg including the end-of-rally Power Stage where a maximum of five points is available to the Rally1 driver who records the quickest time.

Meanwhile, Toyota Gazoo Racing has announced that Microsoft will be “more visible” on all three of their points-scoring cars from round four of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship onwards.