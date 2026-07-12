Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
LIVE

UK WorldSBK LIVE: Updates from the Superpole Race after Bulega wins, Lecuona crashes

Live coverage of the Superpole Race from the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.

Live updates from the Superpole Race at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park. The Superpole Race is due to start at 11:10, with Race 2 coming up this afternoon at 15:30.

Key Moments

  • Bulega wins Superpole Race ahead of Montella and Sam Lowes
  • Bulega passes Montella to lead on lap five
  • Lecuona makes holeshot, but crashes at end of lap two
  • Superpole Race to start at 11:10

Iker Lecuona comes into today having won his first WorldSBK race in Race 1 yesterday, ending a run of 18 consecutive second places. Lecuona said afterwards that he found Donington "horrible" on the Honda he rode until last year, but he was able to be more effective in the final sector than Nicolo Bulega yesterday.

Bulega agreed with this assessment of the first race and said he needed to improve his electronics setup for Sunday's races, although he felt it was "not the end of the world" to finish second - 115 points still separate him from Lecuona in the riders' standings and he starts on pole position today.

Yari Montella was third yesterday for the fifth time in a row. The Italian joked afterwards that he needs to buy a car, so the podium bonuses are required to pay for it.

There was also a "special" result for Tommy Bridewell in fifth place, despite his tyre slipping by "180 degrees" on the rim, causing huge amounts of vibration even in a straight line.

Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati rider on the grid yesterday, but only seventh. Alvaro Bautista was the only Ducati rider not to finish in the top-10.

There are two riders absent for today's race, as Tarran Mackenzie and Alberto Surra are both out with injuries. Mackenzie sustained his in FP2 on Friday, while Surra's symptoms only emerged after FP3 yesterday morning.

12 Jul 2026
11:29
Results

2026 uk worldsbk - superpole race result

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
11:25
Nicolo Bulega wins Donington Superpole Race

It's victory for Nicolo Bulega in the UK WorldSBK Superpole Race. The Italian takes more points out of Lecuona in a single race than he has since Australia.

Montella takes second and Sam Lowes completes an all-Ducati podium.

Alex Lowes holds onto fourth despite a late attack from Bassani.

Baldassarri, Bridewell, Vierge, and Gerloff take the final points positions. Jonathan Rea completes the top-10.

11:23
Lap 9/10

Montella now more or less equidistant between Bulega and Lowes with a second in front of and behind him.

In the battle for fourth, Alex Lowes continues to hold on for now, but Vierge has dropped back behind Bassani and now Baldassarri as well.

11:21

Lecuona has entered the pits to retire. That's his first DNF of the season.

11:20
Lap 7/10

Bulega leads by over a second now. Sam Lowes had been closing in on Montella, but the Italian has got the gap back out to 0.7s at the end of lap seven.

Alex Lowes still holding onto fourth ahead of Vierge and Bassani.

11:17
Bulega leads

Bulega leads after a pass on Montella at the penultimate turn on lap five.

Sam Lowes running in third, a second off the lead and a second ahead of Alex Lowes who is battling with Xavi Vierge for fourth.

11:13
Lecuona OUT

Lecuona had almost a second at the end of lap two, but he's gone down at the final corner. He's remounted but it way out the back.

Montella leads for the first time, with Bulega breathing down his neck.

11:10
Superpole Race start

It's lights out at Donington for the WorldSBK Superpole Race, and it's another slack jump from Bulega, allowing Lecuona into the lead. Montella gets into second, too, so Bulega back to third early on.

11:07
Warm-up lap

Riders are off on their warm-up lap ahead of this 10-lap Superpole Race.

11:05
Grid

Here is your starting order for the Superpole Race, based on yesterday's Superpole results.

1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R
5Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998
9Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R
10Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR
12Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR
13Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR
14Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1
15Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R
16Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R
17Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1
19Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1
20Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1
21Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1
11:02
Conditions

It's the coolest morning we've had so far this weekend today. Currently looking at 23C air temperature and 34C track temperature, so still reasonably warm.

Just over five minutes now until the start of the Warm Up lap.

10:56
Sighting lap

15 minutes out from the start of the Superpole Race at Donington and the riders are heading out of pit lane on their sighting lap.

10:55
Montella: "I need a car"

Yari Montella has amassed nine podiums this season after his third place yesterday, which was also his fifth in succession.

The Italian joked after Race 1 that he needs the bonuses to buy a car!

Full story here.

Yari Montella, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Yari Montella, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
10:43
Bridewell encounters odd tyre issue

Tommy Bridewell's P5 in Race 1 matched his best ever WorldSBK result, but it came despite an unusual tyre issue.

The British rider explained afterwards that it was caused by a particular element of his riding technique that is harder to change at Donington than at other tracks on the WorldSBK calendar.

Full story here.

Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
10:34

Welcome to live coverage of today's races from the UK WorldSBK.

The Superpole Race is due to start in just over 35 minutes at 11:10 local time.