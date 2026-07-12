UK WorldSBK LIVE: Updates from the Superpole Race after Bulega wins, Lecuona crashes

Live updates from the Superpole Race at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park. The Superpole Race is due to start at 11:10, with Race 2 coming up this afternoon at 15:30.

Key Moments

Bulega wins Superpole Race ahead of Montella and Sam Lowes

Bulega passes Montella to lead on lap five

Lecuona makes holeshot, but crashes at end of lap two

Superpole Race to start at 11:10

Iker Lecuona comes into today having won his first WorldSBK race in Race 1 yesterday, ending a run of 18 consecutive second places. Lecuona said afterwards that he found Donington "horrible" on the Honda he rode until last year, but he was able to be more effective in the final sector than Nicolo Bulega yesterday.

Bulega agreed with this assessment of the first race and said he needed to improve his electronics setup for Sunday's races, although he felt it was "not the end of the world" to finish second - 115 points still separate him from Lecuona in the riders' standings and he starts on pole position today.

Yari Montella was third yesterday for the fifth time in a row. The Italian joked afterwards that he needs to buy a car, so the podium bonuses are required to pay for it.

There was also a "special" result for Tommy Bridewell in fifth place, despite his tyre slipping by "180 degrees" on the rim, causing huge amounts of vibration even in a straight line.

Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati rider on the grid yesterday, but only seventh. Alvaro Bautista was the only Ducati rider not to finish in the top-10.

There are two riders absent for today's race, as Tarran Mackenzie and Alberto Surra are both out with injuries. Mackenzie sustained his in FP2 on Friday, while Surra's symptoms only emerged after FP3 yesterday morning.