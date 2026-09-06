French WorldSBK LIVE: Reaction after Bulega wins red flagged Race 2 at Magny-Cours

Live updates Race 2 at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours. Race 2 is due to at 14:00 local time with Nicolo Bulega on pole position.

Key Updates

Tommy Bridewell crash brings out the red flag, Bulega declared the winner

Crash for Alex Lowes makes it all-Ducati top-seven

Bulega leads Race 2 early as Lecuona drops back

Bulega wins Superpole Race

Nicolo Bulega has topped every session so far this weekend, from FP1 through to Warm Up this morning. His Race 1 victory was his 24th of the season, meaning two more today will bring him within one of equalling Alvaro Bautista's record of 27 from 2023.

Iker Lecuona took second place yesterday but felt he had "bad luck" with the timing of the red flag for Tommy Bridewell's crash at turn 14. The Spaniard's P2 was enough to guarantee Bulega cannot win the title today at Magny-Cours.

Third place for Sam Lowes yesterday was his second podium in three races, but the British rider feels he is without the potential to challenge the front two, having finished three seconds behind Lecuona yesterday.

Alex Lowes was the best of the non-Ducati riders in fifth, although he was not overjoyed with that particular badge. He admitted after the race that it was "frustrating" trying to battle with Yari Montella for fourth.

The aforementioned Bridewell started last yesterday as a result of a yellow flag infringement that earned him a back-of-the-grid penalty. He'll take his position from Superpole on this morning's grid: seventh, at the front of the third row.

Only 20 riders will compete today: Tarran Mackenzie was declared unfit on Thursday, and Bahattin Sofuoglu ruled himself out on Friday when he sustained a concussion in an FP2 crash.