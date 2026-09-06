Bulega's lead has stabilised with four to go, but with 4.8s over Lecuona it would take some collapse to make it a battle
French WorldSBK LIVE: Reaction after Bulega wins red flagged Race 2 at Magny-Cours
Live coverage of Race 2 at the 2026 French WorldSBK at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours.
Live updates Race 2 at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours. Race 2 is due to at 14:00 local time with Nicolo Bulega on pole position.
Key Updates
- Tommy Bridewell crash brings out the red flag, Bulega declared the winner
- Crash for Alex Lowes makes it all-Ducati top-seven
- Bulega leads Race 2 early as Lecuona drops back
- Bulega wins Superpole Race
Nicolo Bulega has topped every session so far this weekend, from FP1 through to Warm Up this morning. His Race 1 victory was his 24th of the season, meaning two more today will bring him within one of equalling Alvaro Bautista's record of 27 from 2023.
Iker Lecuona took second place yesterday but felt he had "bad luck" with the timing of the red flag for Tommy Bridewell's crash at turn 14. The Spaniard's P2 was enough to guarantee Bulega cannot win the title today at Magny-Cours.
Third place for Sam Lowes yesterday was his second podium in three races, but the British rider feels he is without the potential to challenge the front two, having finished three seconds behind Lecuona yesterday.
Alex Lowes was the best of the non-Ducati riders in fifth, although he was not overjoyed with that particular badge. He admitted after the race that it was "frustrating" trying to battle with Yari Montella for fourth.
The aforementioned Bridewell started last yesterday as a result of a yellow flag infringement that earned him a back-of-the-grid penalty. He'll take his position from Superpole on this morning's grid: seventh, at the front of the third row.
Only 20 riders will compete today: Tarran Mackenzie was declared unfit on Thursday, and Bahattin Sofuoglu ruled himself out on Friday when he sustained a concussion in an FP2 crash.
Crash on the penultimate lap for Tommy Bridewell at turn three - a shame for him, he'd been battling with Bautista earlier on and had Gerloff closing from behind.
He's hit the same air fence as Booth-Amos earlier on, leaving no choice but for the race to be stopped.
Bulega declared the winner from Lecuona and Montella.
Baldassarri, Surra, Bautista make an all-Ducati top-six. Gerloff, Vierge, Bassani, and Gardner complete the top-10.
Crash for Manzi at turn five, he's rejoined.
Garrett Gerloff is the first non-Ducati, on the factory Kawasaki, after Lowes' crash. 20 seconds off the lead in eighth, just ahead of Vierge and Bassani.
Seven laps to go and Bulega's lead is out to four seconds over Lecuona.
Montella is now three seconds clear of Baldassarri, who passed Surra for fourth on that lap 14.
Alex Lowes has got back on his Bimota. His crash has left the top seven positions all occupied by Ducati riders: Bulega, Lecuona, Montella, Surra, Baldassarri, Bridewell, Bautista.
Sam Lowes the only Ducati not in there, still down in 12th, presumably with some form of problem after his turn three crash this morning.
Dixon has crashed out as well, turn 13 for him. He was battling for a top-10 spot.
Alex Lowes has crashed out from fifth at turn five. He was trying to keep pace with Surra while also having Baldassarri closing in from behind.
Bulega now almost 3s clear of his team-mate, that's a big gap for Lecuona to be closing if he has any pace advantage in the closing stages.
Surra still holding onto fourth from Lowes as Montella makes away with third.
Surra drops to P4 on lap six as Montella makes the move at turn five. Alex Lowes in that battle as well but hasn't yet found a way through on Surra.
Bulega almost 2s clear of Lecuona now.
Lecuona had highlighted today's long race as his likelier chance of beating Bulega, but it's not looking promising in these early stages.
1m35.168s for Bulega on lap three is the fastest of the race so far and he's almost a second clear of Lecuona.
Actually looks like contact with Manzi that resulted in Locatelli's crash.
Locatelli has crashed out and ended up on the pit lane entry. Possibly lost the front on the kerb between 15 and the first part of the last chicane.
Baldassarri's lost his front wing on the first lap and it's still sat in the middle of the track on the exit of turn 12.
Sam Lowes down to P14 from 10th on the first lap, not a good start for him.
It's Bulega who leads the opening lap, Lecuona and Surra hanging onto him. Montella has dropped by half-a-second or so from Surra. Alex Lowes still on the Barni rider's tail.
Bulega stronger through turn three on the first lap this time and he holds off Lecuona into turn five.
It's lights out for Race 2 at Magny-Cours. Holeshot for Bulega from Lecuona, Montella, Surra in the top-four, then it's Alex Lowes.
Riders are off on their warm-up lap for Race 2.
We are a little delayed with the start time for Race 2, this is because of a crash for Tom Booth-Amos in the Supersport race earlier that brought out the red flags as the air fence at turn three needed repairing.
Of course, the major change from the Superpole Race and Race 1 on the grid is Sam Lowes on the fourth row after qualifying second yesterday. His crash in the Superpole Race cost him seven points this morning and will likely cost him more this afternoon.
Here's your starting order for today's Race 2.
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|6
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|14
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|15
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|17
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|18
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|20
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1