2025 Australian World Superbike: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES

The 2025 WorldSBK season kicks off this weekend with the Australian World Superbike round from Phillip Island.

Race 1 is set to get underway at 16:00 local time. Nicolo Bulega starts from pole position with reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu and Go Eleven Ducati's Andrea Iannone joining him on the front row.

There will be a mandatory pit stop on lap 10.