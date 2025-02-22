Bulega into the pits on the first opportunity for his tyre change. Bautista in, too, so it's now Razgatlioglu who leads from Redding.
2025 Australian World Superbike: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage from Race 1 at this weekend's Australian World Superbike round.
The 2025 WorldSBK season kicks off this weekend with the Australian World Superbike round from Phillip Island.
Race 1 is set to get underway at 16:00 local time. Nicolo Bulega starts from pole position with reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu and Go Eleven Ducati's Andrea Iannone joining him on the front row.
There will be a mandatory pit stop on lap 10.
Van der Mark has crashed at turn one. Never a small one there but he was able to get back to his feet.
Petrucci lost out on that lap to Razgatlioglu and van der Mark. Over 6s now for Bulega over Bautista.
Gerloff is out having previously run on at turn four and dropped to last behind Gardner.
Razgatlioglu has fallen back to fifth on this lap after running wide at turn one. Bautista now second from Redding and Petrucci.
Over five seconds now for Bulega and we're halfway to the pit stop window.
The battle for second is pretty electric, with Razgatlioglu, Redding, Bautista, and Petrucci all there.
Bulega now leads by over three seconds. Bautista now back up to third place.
Iannone still going in ninth for now.
Iannone sat up at turn three but is back up to speed. His issue backed the pack up behind him, now Bautista is back to fifth behind Razgatlioglu, Petrucci, and Redding.
Bulega leads the opening lap by 0.5s from Iannone, Razgatlioglu a second back in third, and loses out to Bautista into turn one.
Remy Gardner has crashed at turn four on lap one. He's back up and has remounted.
It's lights out in Phillip Island and Race 1 is underway. It's Bulega who makes the holeshot from Iannone and Bautista, Razgatlioglu back to fourth at turn one.
The riders are off on their warm-up lap ahead of Race 1 here in Phillip Island.
It'll be a 20-lap race once they get back with an enforced pit stop on either lap nine, 10, or 11. Riders must not complete more than 11 laps on one tyre.
The only Ducatis not on the front two rows are Sam Lowes in 11th, and the rookies Yari Montella (13th) and Ryan Vickers (16th); for Vickers, this week has been his first time riding at Phillip Island.
With Ducati in mind, there are five Panigales on the front two rows; only Razgatlioglu is on a bike not from Bologna in the first six positions.
Behind the front row, it's Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, and Scott Redding making up row two.
Nicolo Bulega starts on pole for this one and has been fastest in every session so far this week, including the pre-event test on Monday and Tuesday.
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Iannone round out the front row, the reigning champion struggling to match the pace of the Ducatis over longer runs.
Welcome to live coverage of the first race of this year's World Superbike Championship from Phillip Island, Australia. We're just over 10 minutes away from lights out for Race 1 at 16:00 local time.