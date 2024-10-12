Estoril World Superbike: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage from WorldSBK Race 1 at the Estoril World Superbike round.
WorldSBK Race 1 is set to start at 14:00 local time.
It's victory for Toprak Razgatlioglu in WorldSBK Race 1 at Estoril. Nicolo Bulega takes second place, and Iker Lecuona secures third for Honda.
Razgatlioglu leads onto the last lap, he has eight seconds over Bulega.
Two laps to go now as Lecuona continues to hold on from Lowes over third place.
Over seven seconds for Razgatlioglu now, and Lowes is now to within 0.5s of Lecuona.
Five laps to go now, and Razgatlioglu's lead continues to extend - it's now six seconds over Bulega. Lecuona is hanging onto his podium position ahead of Alex Lowes, and Jonathan Rea isn't too far behind that battle, either.
Locatelli has crashed out of third place, promoting Lecuona to the podium.
Razgatlioglu's lead now approaching five seconds, as Bautista rejoins the race after getting his Ducati back to the pits.
It's a 4.5s lead for Razgatlioglu now, and Locatelli is responding to Lecuona's pace.
With nine laps to go now, the top three looks settled. Razgatlioglu is faster than Bulega, who in turn is faster than Locatelli. On the other hand, Locatelli was 0.3s slower than Lecuona in 4th that lap.
Razgatlioglu now three seconds clear, as Bulega moves up to second - a crash from Bautista takes him out of contention!
Razgatlioglu's lead now over 1.5s, as Locatelli slips further towards Bulega - and Bulega makes the move on the straight entering lap 11.
That's a big lap for Razgatlioglu, he's pushed his lead over Bautista out to 0.8s. Locatelli is almost hanging onto Bautista, but Bulega is closing in from behind.
Axel Bassani and Danilo Petrucci have both crashed out.
While all that was happening, Locatelli was demoted to third by Bautista at turn one.
The front three are now pulling away from the group behind, as Petrucci starts to struggle for pace. He's now back to sixth, behind Rea - now fourth - and Bulega in fifth.
Bautista up to third place, but Razgatlioglu is pulling away at the front now. Locatelli can more or less stay with him in the corners, but even the small straights at Estoril are a disadvantage for the R1.
Locatelli clearly riding right on the limit of what's possible on the R1 to keep Razgatlioglu behind him, but now at the start of lap five the BMW has passed him on the straight.
Bautista passes Rea for fourth in the straight entering lap four.
Razgatlioglu's now up to second, past Petrucci, and has Locatelli in his sights. Bulega got forced wide by Rea at turn two and has dropped to eighth.
Locatelli now pulling away at the front slighlty.
Andrea Locatelli hits the front at turn one on lap two!
It's a strong start for Bautista, he's up to sixth place, and now behind Bulega who's already been passed by Rea and Razgatlioglu.
It's lights out in Estoril and we are underway for WorldSBK Race 1! Razgatlioglu made a decent launch but it's Petrucci with the holeshot. Razgatlioglu is fourth, behind Bulega and Locatelli.
The riders are off on their warm-up lap ahead of Race 1.