The back-to-back WorldSSP champion made his debut aboard the R1 for GRT Yamaha as he completed 47 laps in what turned out to be a half-day of action.

Like the Jerez test two weeks ago which saw the likes of six-time champion Jonathan Rea, Alex Lowes and Scott Redding all affected by wet-weather, Aegerter was also reduced to a lack of track time at the Spanish circuit.

"We finished the first day of the test in wet conditions and did only half a day," Aegerter told WorldSBK.com.

"I think we did around 47 laps, all of which were in the wet weather and also with a lot of wind. It wasn’t too cold, but it was in strange conditions.

"It’s difficult to get a first feeling on this kind of bike in weather like this, so let’s say it was slightly difficult to get the feeling and the setup.

"We changed the seat position and got used to the electronics and buttons."

Despite conditions being less than favourable, which is expected to remain the case during Wednesday, Aegerter did gain valuable experience in the wet ahead of the upcoming season.

The Swiss rider felt that more corner speed and lean angle was needed in wet conditions, although that should come as he gains more experience with Superbike machinery.

Aegerter continued: “It was good to see the team for the first time and just work with them and see how they work and how I react to the changes, all of which was planned.

"The main plan for today was to check everything is working and to make small changes, give some feedback but for sure, we wanted some dry track time, but it doesn’t look so good for tomorrow.

"In the wet, I need some more corner speed and lean angle, but this will come with more laps and when I have more trust in the bike. We’ll also modify the electronic parts and settings."

Also making his debut at the private test was new team-mate Remy Gardner, while Toprak Razgatlioglu was also in action on day-one.