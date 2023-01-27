Jerez WorldSBK Test Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu top as Dominique Aegerter shines

27 Jan 2023
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jerez WorldSBK Tests, 25-26 January

Toprak Razgatlioglu continued his stunning form from day-one to top the second and final day of WorldSBK testing at Jerez.

After getting the better of WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista by just under a tenth on day-one, Razgatlioglu managed to do the same as he led the way from Jonathan Rea.

The Pata Yamaha rider, who had designs on setting a new lap record, missed out on such an achievement although he did set a time of 1:38.269s.

Razgatlioglu finished -0.083s clear of Rea, with the Kawasaki rider enjoying a much stronger day-two following a rear brake issue and cold track temperatures limited him on Wednesday.

While it was a perfect test in terms of positioning and setting very strong lap times for the Turkish star, Razgatlioglu did suffer a crash at turn 13 early on during day-two, which meant using his second bike. 

Continuing to focus on electronics and acceleration, Razgatlioglu completed 61 laps - one more than Wednesday - team-mate Andrea Locatelli was seventh.

2023 World Superbike Jerez, Spain - Test Results (day-two)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK1:38.269s
2Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.083s
3Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.180s
4Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.377s
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.906s
6Dominique AegerterSWIGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.924s
7Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+1.011s
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Ducati Team+1.042s
9Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.068s
10Remy GardnerAUSGRT Yamaha+1.195s
11Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.248s
12Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.441s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.591s
14Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.754s
15Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.832s
16Michael Van Der MarkNEDBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.952s
17Tom SykesGBRPuccetti Kawasaki+2.481s
18Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+2.706s
19Florian MarinoFRAKawasaki Racing Team+3.284s
20Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+3.326s

For Bautista and Ducati it was another strong day as the world champion was less than two tenths off.

Focusing their attention towards the brand new 2023 Panigale V4 R, Bautista had revised exhausts and new winglets at his disposal to go along with the new engine.

After a P3 result on day-one, Michael Ruben Rinaldi was again towards the top of the leaderboard as he finished fourth, three tenths off Razgatlioglu.

However, the big standout from day-two was GRT Yamaha rookie Dominique Aegerter, as the back-to-back WorldSSP champion jumped up the order during the afternoon session to finish sixth.   

Fellow rookies Danilo Petrucci and team-mate Remy Gardner also finished inside the top ten, while Lorenzo Baldassarri was 18th aboard his GMT94 Yamaha machine.

 