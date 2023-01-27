After getting the better of WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista by just under a tenth on day-one, Razgatlioglu managed to do the same as he led the way from Jonathan Rea.

The Pata Yamaha rider, who had designs on setting a new lap record, missed out on such an achievement although he did set a time of 1:38.269s.

Razgatlioglu finished -0.083s clear of Rea, with the Kawasaki rider enjoying a much stronger day-two following a rear brake issue and cold track temperatures limited him on Wednesday.

While it was a perfect test in terms of positioning and setting very strong lap times for the Turkish star, Razgatlioglu did suffer a crash at turn 13 early on during day-two, which meant using his second bike.

Continuing to focus on electronics and acceleration, Razgatlioglu completed 61 laps - one more than Wednesday - team-mate Andrea Locatelli was seventh.

2023 World Superbike Jerez, Spain - Test Results (day-two) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 1:38.269s 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.083s 3 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.180s 4 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.377s 5 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.906s 6 Dominique Aegerter SWI GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.924s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +1.011s 8 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Ducati Team +1.042s 9 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.068s 10 Remy Gardner AUS GRT Yamaha +1.195s 11 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.248s 12 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.441s 13 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.591s 14 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.754s 15 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.832s 16 Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.952s 17 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +2.481s 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +2.706s 19 Florian Marino FRA Kawasaki Racing Team +3.284s 20 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.326s

For Bautista and Ducati it was another strong day as the world champion was less than two tenths off.

Focusing their attention towards the brand new 2023 Panigale V4 R, Bautista had revised exhausts and new winglets at his disposal to go along with the new engine.

After a P3 result on day-one, Michael Ruben Rinaldi was again towards the top of the leaderboard as he finished fourth, three tenths off Razgatlioglu.

However, the big standout from day-two was GRT Yamaha rookie Dominique Aegerter, as the back-to-back WorldSSP champion jumped up the order during the afternoon session to finish sixth.

Fellow rookies Danilo Petrucci and team-mate Remy Gardner also finished inside the top ten, while Lorenzo Baldassarri was 18th aboard his GMT94 Yamaha machine.