Jerez WorldSBK Test Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu top as Dominique Aegerter shines
Toprak Razgatlioglu continued his stunning form from day-one to top the second and final day of WorldSBK testing at Jerez.
After getting the better of WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista by just under a tenth on day-one, Razgatlioglu managed to do the same as he led the way from Jonathan Rea.
The Pata Yamaha rider, who had designs on setting a new lap record, missed out on such an achievement although he did set a time of 1:38.269s.
Razgatlioglu finished -0.083s clear of Rea, with the Kawasaki rider enjoying a much stronger day-two following a rear brake issue and cold track temperatures limited him on Wednesday.
While it was a perfect test in terms of positioning and setting very strong lap times for the Turkish star, Razgatlioglu did suffer a crash at turn 13 early on during day-two, which meant using his second bike.
Continuing to focus on electronics and acceleration, Razgatlioglu completed 61 laps - one more than Wednesday - team-mate Andrea Locatelli was seventh.
|2023 World Superbike Jerez, Spain - Test Results (day-two)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|1:38.269s
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.083s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.180s
|4
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.377s
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.906s
|6
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.924s
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+1.011s
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+1.042s
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.068s
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GRT Yamaha
|+1.195s
|11
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.248s
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.441s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.591s
|14
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.754s
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.832s
|16
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.952s
|17
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.481s
|18
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+2.706s
|19
|Florian Marino
|FRA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+3.284s
|20
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+3.326s
For Bautista and Ducati it was another strong day as the world champion was less than two tenths off.
Focusing their attention towards the brand new 2023 Panigale V4 R, Bautista had revised exhausts and new winglets at his disposal to go along with the new engine.
After a P3 result on day-one, Michael Ruben Rinaldi was again towards the top of the leaderboard as he finished fourth, three tenths off Razgatlioglu.
However, the big standout from day-two was GRT Yamaha rookie Dominique Aegerter, as the back-to-back WorldSSP champion jumped up the order during the afternoon session to finish sixth.
Fellow rookies Danilo Petrucci and team-mate Remy Gardner also finished inside the top ten, while Lorenzo Baldassarri was 18th aboard his GMT94 Yamaha machine.