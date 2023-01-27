Making his WorldSBK debut, Petrucci was one of the standout riders from the test after finishing sixth on day-one, before consolidating that with another strong showing during the final day.

Petrucci wasn’t the only rookie to impress as both GRT Yamaha riders Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter showed potential, however, the Barni Ducati rider appeared comfortable aboard his new Panigale V4 R from the outset.

A time of 1:39.790s was set by Petrucci during Wednesday’s running before the former MotoGP rider improved by over four tenths on the final day.

"It was important to break the ice in the best way, and we did it," said Petrucci at the conclusion of the test. "It is a pleasure to work with a strong team that immediately put a competitive bike at my disposal.

"I knew Barni very well and I knew how his team works. In these two days I had the confirmation of that. Since yesterday the feeling was immediately good and our race pace is already at a good level.

"Today I wasn't able to lower the time as I would have liked: the problem is that I still can't exploit the new tyre, I have to understand how to use the bike in that situation.

"We tried to explore different ways, but I still don't have the bike in my hands 100%.

"That's why the Portimao test will be very useful for us. I'd like to make a step forward, but we have to make a path of growth and for the first test I'm very happy."

Despite his impressive race pace and overall performance, Petrucci did have to settle for second best when it came to top rookie as Aegerter produced a late flurry to jump into sixth - two places higher than the Italian managed.

Next up for Petrucci will be a second test at Portimao in February ahead of the official WorldSBK test at Phillip Island prior to the season-opener.