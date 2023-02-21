Fast from the outset of day two, Bautista clocked an early time of 1:30.272s to send a signal to his WorldSBK rivals.

Four tenths clear of what Toprak Razgatlioglu managed on Monday, Bautista was unable to improve as the day went on, however, it was a lap time that proved too good for the competition to match.

In a class of his own, Bautista looked the most comfortable rider ahead of this weekend’s opening round as work on the set-up of his Panigale V4 R continued.

Second and just +0.072s down on Bautista was Andrea Locatelli, who continued his strong pre-season.

Fourth overall in FP2, Locatelli’s time put him second on combined times throughout the two days, while Michael Ruben Rinaldi finished third - two tenths down on Bautista.

Looking to join the top three and make it a four-way title fight, Rinaldi has been mightily good throughout testing and appears set for his best season ever in Superbikes.

There was a small blip for the Italian rider as he crashed at turn 10, the same corner that caught out Razgatlioglu on day one.

Quiet on the final day of pre-season testing were both Jonathan Rea and Razgatlioglu, with the former finishing close to half a second down on Bautista.

2023 World Superbike Phillip Island, WorldSBK - Day Two Test Results (FP2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:30.404s 2 Dominique Aegerter SWI GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.335s 3 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.592s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.642s 5 Remy Gardner AUS GRT Yamaha +0.669s 6 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.796s 7 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.859s 8 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Ducati Team +0.947s 9 Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.971s 10 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +1.003s 11 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.014s 12 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.081s 13 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.208s 14 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.214s 15 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.288s 16 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.539s 17 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.725s 18 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +1.777s 19 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.946s 20 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.592s 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +2.625s 22 Eric Granado BRA MIE Honda Racing +3.222s

After crashing on day one, Rea once again fell with 30 minutes remaining at turn 4, the same corner that was his undoing on Monday.

For Razgatlioglu, no attempt at a fast lap was made which resulted in the Yamaha rider finishing down in tenth place - sixth on combined times.

Top rookie went the way of Dominique Aegerter, after the two-time WorldSSP champion was in fantastic form on day two.

Second in FP2, the Swiss rider finished out the test in fifth place as he continued to test items and a new electronics package for GRT Yamaha.