Aegerter concluded day two fifth on combined times following an FP2 session that saw him finish as high as second place behind WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista.

A time of 1:30.739s was set by the back-to-back Supersport champion, which was less than a tenth down on what fellow Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu managed to top day one.

"I’m happy with my fastest lap," said Aegerter. "With the SC0 tyre you have a lot of grip for a few laps so it’s fantastic to ride the Yamaha R1 around Phillip Island. For me it was good to have a test here where we have our first round.

"It’s nice to come here with hotter conditions but a little bit windy today. We could work with different items and also, we had different tyres to try.

"For sure, we need to work a lot and learn a lot to be with the fastest guys especially in the race simulation.

"Until now, we’ve been missing a little bit too much but I’m still adapting to the new bike, the team and the tyres. When it comes to one fast lap, I can do it."

Speaking of race simulations, the gap between Aegerter and riders such as Bautista and Razgatlioglu was close to the one second mark.

And although improvements will clearly need to be made if the Superbike rookie has designs on challenging for the top five this season, the potential was there for all to see on day two of testing.

When asked about the key to unlocking more race pace, Aegerter added: "I think it’s quite difficult to say because we are trying different setups and then also, I did one race simulation, not completely the 22 laps, but I didn’t know how much I could push from the start.

"I started carefully but then I could keep the pace, but I couldn’t really improve. Of course, when you see pace like Bautista or Toprak or the fast guys, they are 0.7, 0.8s faster than my times.

"I think, when we improve my riding and the bike a little bit, we can also improve the race simulation. Then I need to race and see how the speed will be."