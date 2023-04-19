A two-time MotoGP race winner, Dakar Rally stage winner, multiple time race winner in MotoAmerica, and currently the top WorldSBK rookie in 2023, Petrucci has shown versatility and competitiveness to a degree that very few have before.

The charismatic Italian is now looking to repeat similar levels of success in WorldSBK, even though winning a world title is a dream that the 32 year-old admits is only possible should he join a factory team.

Petrucci has been impressive over the course of his first two rounds in WorldSBK, and although he’s not been close to winning a race as of yet, something fellow Ducati rider and world champion Alvaro Bautista has managed in five of the six races, Petrucci is aiming to make history.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com, Petrucci said: "We were in talks with Ducati and Barni to make a path to come into WorldSBK and I started to look on Google which riders were able to win in MotoGP and WorldSBK. They are all big names. I said I could be one of them and then because I also have the Dakar Rally stage win… I could be the only man in the world to do that.

"I’m here for this reason in WorldSBK, to at least try to win a race. I would like to join a factory team to see if I am able to win the Championship. I can’t quit my career without trying!

"I don’t know if I am able to win a World Championship, but I need to try. I have to quit my career thinking I gave it all. This year is to understand whether next year I can do that.”

"I’m very happy to be in the WorldSBK paddock again because it’s where everything began. The first time I joined this paddock was in 2007 and it was nice to finally join. I was a wildcard in STK600.

"I remember the first time I won in STK600 in Valencia in 2009 really well. Then I switched to STK1000 with Team Pedercini and Kawasaki. It was really a big, big jump. 2011 was, for sure, one of the best years for me with Barni.

"I was able to win my first Championship race at Silverstone. It was really good to win at Imola and I’m really happy to go back there this year in WorldSBK. I have really good memories."

Whether Petrucci wins in WorldSBK or not, he’s the only rider to compete in the fourcategories mentioned, which alone is impressive.

And while he believes that winning a world title needs to take place in a factory setting, Petrucci does have time on his side as Bautista won his maiden title last season at the age of 38.

"My career has been quite crazy," added Petrucci. "I won here in STK1000 which allowed me to go to MotoGP. I was able to win in MotoGP a couple of races. I left MotoGP thinking I would go race the Dakar Rally and I would never come back to a World Championship.

"I won a stage which was totally unexpected, and then I went to MotoAmerica and I almost won the championship.

"I won many races and then the opportunity came again with Barni. I said: ‘I’m still young, I can’t quit my career without trying WorldSBK!’"