The 2021 Superbikes champion tested a Yamaha M1 MotoGP bike last week, and managing director Lin Jarvis confirmed that he was an option for the team in 2024.

Ahead of the third round of the WorldSBK 2023 season in Assen this weekend, Razgatlioglu’s rivals in the paddock have backed his ability to cross over.

Jonathan Rea said: “All I know is that Toprak’s an incredible talent and given the right opportunity to go to MotoGP, with the right people around him, he could do a great job.”

Razgatlioglu said: “For the MotoGP test, I can say I enjoyed it and finally, I rode in good weather, as last year I only did 28 laps due to the weather.

“Thanks to Yamaha for the opportunity, now we’ll see in the future. It’s still a dream but we will see in the future.

“This is just testing, for me to understand the bike and for Yamaha to see the potential.

“It’s all young riders’ dream to one day, ride a MotoGP bike.

“I’ve done it, enjoyed it but now I come back and do my job again, because for me, WorldSBK is important this season, to fight again for the Championship.”

Alvaro Bautista added: “About Toprak, for sure he wants to go to MotoGP, at least what I heard.

“It’s a different Championship, different bikes, different tyres…

“I know he’s doing some tests with Yamaha, but he has to understand if he has the potential to go there and do well.

“Otherwise, he has a big name in WorldSBK and he’s an important rider here, so he has to choose, but it’s not an easy decision.

“Every rider wants to try MotoGP at least once, but it’s not easy, now that the category is so close with a gap at almost nothing between first and last.

“He has to understand if he can also be fast there.”

Razgatlioglu’s teammate Andrea Locatelli said: “For me, it’s difficult to say about Toprak because I don’t know but maybe for him, it’s interesting to go to MotoGP for the future.

“In my opinion, it doesn’t change anything; we’ll continue to work on my side, together, to be fast and to finish this season in a good way.”

Bautista has won the four races across the first two rounds, while Razgatlioglu took the Superpole race last time out in Indonesia.

Razgatlioglu said about this weekend in Assen: “This break was a lot, I was really bored and now I am fighting again.

“For me, the last two years at Assen, it hasn’t been a good race weekend at Assen, especially Race 2.

“This year, I was thinking not to ride in Race 2, because I always end up crashing!

“I’ll try again for this year, for the podium or the win. Jonny is always very strong at this track. Every year, this race weekend is different and I’ll try to do my best."