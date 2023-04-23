What had already been a difficult round after scoring just three points in Race 1 and narrowly missing out on the top ten in the Superpole Race, the five-time WorldSBK race winner saw his disastrous home round end with a trip to the medical centre.

Van Der Mark was taken to the medical centre for checks regarding a left femur fracture, which were confirmed after the Dutch rider was transported to the Assen hospital.

The factory BMW rider crashed on the second lap after losing the rear of his M 1000 RR in the middle of the Geert Timmer chicane.

Van Der Mark’s latest injury is another blow to his BMW career after already missing five rounds last season.

Van Der Mark was one of six riders that failed to finish Race 2 after Bradley Ray, Xavi Vierge, Iker Lecuona, Jonathan Rea and Loris Baz also crashed out.

His teammate on the other hand, Scott Redding, enjoyed his best result of the year as he claimed P7 after holding off Danilo Petrucci.