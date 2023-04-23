Alvaro Bautista completes his second World Superbike hat-trick of the season, first at Assen after winning Race 2 from Toprak Razgatlioglu.

After issues on his way to the grid, Alex Lowes started the final race of the weekend from the back of the pack.

Unlike the Superpole Race, Bautista held onto the lead heading into turn one as Razgatlioglu instead pushed Rea down to P3.

At the start of lap two Razgatlioglu shaped up for a lunge into turn one on Bautista, but the world champion braked late enough to keep the Yamaha rider behind.

After an impressive showing throughout his debut weekend, Bradley Ray crashed out of Race 2 on the second lap, as did Michael Van Der Mark.

The BMW rider appeared to be hurt as he remained on the grass at the side of the circuit, before Xavi Vierge made it three fallers in quick succession at turn one.

Van Der Mark’s fall came at the exit of the final chicane as he was brutally thrown over the top of his M 1000 RR.

Lap three saw the first change at the head of the field as Razgatlioglu overtook Bautista at turn eight before running wide a few corners later.

That mistake gave Bautista the lead straight back, while Rea also came through for P2. The Kawasaki rider replicated Razgatlioglu’s overtake at turn eight to gain the lead for the first time [lap four], however, Bautista again responded and took back P1 before the lap was over.

Then came a huge moment as Rea saw his faint title hopes punished even further after losing the front-end at turn nine.

Behind Axel Bassani for the third time in three races, Andrea Locatelli moved into third after a lovely overtake at turn five.

However, the move from Locatelli came too late to keep him in contention with the leading duo as he was over two seconds behind.

Razgatlioglu’s challenge then faded on lap eight as Bautista set the fastest lap of the weekend. Bautista’s incredible long-run pace was again proving too hot to handle as the gap went over a second on lap nine.

After failing to take part in the Superpole Race due to mechanical issues, Loris Baz remained scoreless on Sunday after becoming the latest rider to crash out of Race 2.

Adding to the growing list of riders that suffered a crash, Iker Lecuona went down for the second feature race in succession at turn five before returning to pit lane.

In complete control, Bautista’s lead was over three seconds with just five laps remaining, as Razgatlioglu also held a comfortable advantage over Locatelli.

2023 World Superbike Assen, Netherlands - Race (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 21 Laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +3.915s 3 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +7.416s 4 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +9.445s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +9.500s 6 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +12.279s 7 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +13.457s 8 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +13.532s 9 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +16.890s 10 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +20.304s 11 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +21.645s 12 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +22.038s 13 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +37.985s 14 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +42.954s 15 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +44.662s 16 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +54.512s 17 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +55.140s 18 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +1'07.639s 19 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing +1'07.659s 20 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK DNF 21 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team DNF 22 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK DNF 23 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK DNF 24 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW DNF 25 Bradley Ray GRB Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team DNF

Assen World Superbike records

Most Wins - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team (16)

Lap record - 1’32.934s Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team (2022)

2022 race winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 race winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati