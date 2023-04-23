Assen World Superbike Race (2) Results: Alvaro Bautista completes treble, Jonathan Rea crashes out
Results from Race 2, round 3 of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Assen, Netherlands.
Alvaro Bautista completes his second World Superbike hat-trick of the season, first at Assen after winning Race 2 from Toprak Razgatlioglu.
After issues on his way to the grid, Alex Lowes started the final race of the weekend from the back of the pack.
- Assen World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Bautista wins again
- Sofuoglu’s message to Toprak: “We built you for WorldSBK, not for MotoGP”
Unlike the Superpole Race, Bautista held onto the lead heading into turn one as Razgatlioglu instead pushed Rea down to P3.
At the start of lap two Razgatlioglu shaped up for a lunge into turn one on Bautista, but the world champion braked late enough to keep the Yamaha rider behind.
After an impressive showing throughout his debut weekend, Bradley Ray crashed out of Race 2 on the second lap, as did Michael Van Der Mark.
The BMW rider appeared to be hurt as he remained on the grass at the side of the circuit, before Xavi Vierge made it three fallers in quick succession at turn one.
Van Der Mark’s fall came at the exit of the final chicane as he was brutally thrown over the top of his M 1000 RR.
Lap three saw the first change at the head of the field as Razgatlioglu overtook Bautista at turn eight before running wide a few corners later.
That mistake gave Bautista the lead straight back, while Rea also came through for P2. The Kawasaki rider replicated Razgatlioglu’s overtake at turn eight to gain the lead for the first time [lap four], however, Bautista again responded and took back P1 before the lap was over.
Then came a huge moment as Rea saw his faint title hopes punished even further after losing the front-end at turn nine.
Behind Axel Bassani for the third time in three races, Andrea Locatelli moved into third after a lovely overtake at turn five.
However, the move from Locatelli came too late to keep him in contention with the leading duo as he was over two seconds behind.
Razgatlioglu’s challenge then faded on lap eight as Bautista set the fastest lap of the weekend. Bautista’s incredible long-run pace was again proving too hot to handle as the gap went over a second on lap nine.
After failing to take part in the Superpole Race due to mechanical issues, Loris Baz remained scoreless on Sunday after becoming the latest rider to crash out of Race 2.
Adding to the growing list of riders that suffered a crash, Iker Lecuona went down for the second feature race in succession at turn five before returning to pit lane.
In complete control, Bautista’s lead was over three seconds with just five laps remaining, as Razgatlioglu also held a comfortable advantage over Locatelli.
|2023 World Superbike Assen, Netherlands - Race (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|21 Laps
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+3.915s
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+7.416s
|4
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+9.445s
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+9.500s
|6
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+12.279s
|7
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+13.457s
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+13.532s
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+16.890s
|10
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+20.304s
|11
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+21.645s
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+22.038s
|13
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+37.985s
|14
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+42.954s
|15
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+44.662s
|16
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+54.512s
|17
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+55.140s
|18
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+1'07.639s
|19
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing
|+1'07.659s
|20
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|DNF
|21
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|22
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|DNF
|23
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|DNF
|24
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|DNF
|25
|Bradley Ray
|GRB
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|DNF
Assen World Superbike records
Most Wins - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team (16)
Lap record - 1’32.934s Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team (2022)
2022 race winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
2023 race winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati