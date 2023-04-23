World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista has completed the double in Assen ahead of Race 2, after getting the better of Jonathan Rea during the Superpole Race.

After being awarded a three-place grid penalty for Race 1, along with Axel Bassani due to slow-riding in qualifying, Bautista was back at the head of the field for the start of the Superpole Race.

Prior to the race getting underway, Loris Baz stopped at the side of the track after encountering a mechanical issue on the formation lap.

The race start was then delayed due to liquid coming out of Baz’s M 1000 RR at turn seven, before a new schedule of 8 laps was confirmed.

After a 15 minute delay, the race finally got underway as Rea got a brilliant launch to beat Bautista down to turn one.

However, Bautista was not to be held back as he regained the lead before the end of lap one, while Razgatlioglu and Lowes were very close to the leading duo.

Trying to break clear, Bautista was appearing to be on the limit as his Ducati was seen sliding on more than one occasion when entering corners.

But Bautista was not pulling clear as Rea, Razgatlioglu and Lowes all remained in contention.

Shaping up for a move with 3 laps to go, Rea got very close to Bautista on the run to turn seven but was unable to stage an attack. Bautista then opened up the gap as he set the fastest lap of the race with two laps to go before controlling the gap en route to victory.

2023 World Superbike Assen, Netherlands - Superpole Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 8 Laps 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.916s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.757s 4 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +3.126s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +6.067s 6 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +6.781s 7 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +7.054s 8 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +7.125s 9 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +8.568s 10 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +10.344s 11 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +10.546s 12 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +11.246s 13 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +11.807s 14 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +12.037s 15 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +12.825s 16 Bradley Ray GRB Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +13.079s 17 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +13.549s 18 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +20.193s 19 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +21.340s 20 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +24.463s 21 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +25.353s 22 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing +25.706s 23 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +27.243s 24 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing DNF 25 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW DNS

Assen World Superbike records

Most Wins - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team (16)

Lap record - 1’32.934s Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team (2022)

2022 race winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 race winner

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Bahind the top four, Andrea Locatelli produced a repeat of his late move on Bassani from Race 1 to lead the second group.

Bassani held on to sixth after repassing Dominique Aegerter on the final lap, while Scott Redding and Xavi Vierge rounded out the top nine.

Assen Schedule

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 13:00