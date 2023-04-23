Assen World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Alvaro Bautista unstoppable as he wins again

23 Apr 2023
Alvaro Bautista, Dutch WorldSBK, 22 April

Results from the Superpole Race, round 3 of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Assen, Netherlands.

World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista has completed the double in Assen ahead of Race 2, after getting the better of Jonathan Rea during the Superpole Race.

After being awarded a three-place grid penalty for Race 1, along with Axel Bassani due to slow-riding in qualifying, Bautista was back at the head of the field for the start of the Superpole Race. 

Prior to the race getting underway, Loris Baz stopped at the side of the track after encountering a mechanical issue on the formation lap. 

The race start was then delayed due to liquid coming out of Baz’s M 1000 RR at turn seven, before a new schedule of 8 laps was confirmed. 

After a 15 minute delay, the race finally got underway as Rea got a brilliant launch to beat Bautista down to turn one.

However, Bautista was not to be held back as he regained the lead before the end of lap one, while Razgatlioglu and Lowes were very close to the leading duo. 

Trying to break clear, Bautista was appearing to be on the limit as his Ducati was seen sliding on more than one occasion when entering corners. 

But Bautista was not pulling clear as Rea, Razgatlioglu and Lowes all remained in contention. 

Shaping up for a move with 3 laps to go, Rea got very close to Bautista on the run to turn seven but was unable to stage an attack. Bautista then opened up the gap as he set the fastest lap of the race with two laps to go before controlling the gap en route to victory.

2023 World Superbike Assen, Netherlands - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati8 Laps
2Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.916s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.757s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+3.126s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+6.067s
6Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+6.781s
7Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+7.054s
8Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+7.125s
9Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+8.568s
10Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+10.344s
11Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+10.546s
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+11.246s
13Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+11.807s
14Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+12.037s
15Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+12.825s
16Bradley RayGRBMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+13.079s
17Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+13.549s
18Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+20.193s
19Tom SykesGBRPuccetti Kawasaki+21.340s
20Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+24.463s
21Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+25.353s
22Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing+25.706s
23Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+27.243s
24Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales RacingDNF
25Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMWDNS

Assen World Superbike records

Most Wins - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team (16)

Lap record - 1’32.934s Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team (2022)

2022 race winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 race winner

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Bahind the top four, Andrea Locatelli produced a repeat of his late move on Bassani from Race 1 to lead the second group.

Bassani held on to sixth after repassing Dominique Aegerter on the final lap, while Scott Redding and Xavi Vierge rounded out the top nine.

Assen Schedule

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 13:00

 