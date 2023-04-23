Assen World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Alvaro Bautista unstoppable as he wins again
Results from the Superpole Race, round 3 of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Assen, Netherlands.
World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista has completed the double in Assen ahead of Race 2, after getting the better of Jonathan Rea during the Superpole Race.
After being awarded a three-place grid penalty for Race 1, along with Axel Bassani due to slow-riding in qualifying, Bautista was back at the head of the field for the start of the Superpole Race.
- Sofuoglu’s message to Toprak: “We built you for WorldSBK, not for MotoGP”
- Rea: Bautista ‘can go for real, it’s not like we blow up’
Prior to the race getting underway, Loris Baz stopped at the side of the track after encountering a mechanical issue on the formation lap.
The race start was then delayed due to liquid coming out of Baz’s M 1000 RR at turn seven, before a new schedule of 8 laps was confirmed.
After a 15 minute delay, the race finally got underway as Rea got a brilliant launch to beat Bautista down to turn one.
However, Bautista was not to be held back as he regained the lead before the end of lap one, while Razgatlioglu and Lowes were very close to the leading duo.
Trying to break clear, Bautista was appearing to be on the limit as his Ducati was seen sliding on more than one occasion when entering corners.
But Bautista was not pulling clear as Rea, Razgatlioglu and Lowes all remained in contention.
Shaping up for a move with 3 laps to go, Rea got very close to Bautista on the run to turn seven but was unable to stage an attack. Bautista then opened up the gap as he set the fastest lap of the race with two laps to go before controlling the gap en route to victory.
|2023 World Superbike Assen, Netherlands - Superpole Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|8 Laps
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.916s
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.757s
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+3.126s
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+6.067s
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+6.781s
|7
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+7.054s
|8
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+7.125s
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+8.568s
|10
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+10.344s
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+10.546s
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+11.246s
|13
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+11.807s
|14
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+12.037s
|15
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+12.825s
|16
|Bradley Ray
|GRB
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+13.079s
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+13.549s
|18
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+20.193s
|19
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+21.340s
|20
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+24.463s
|21
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+25.353s
|22
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing
|+25.706s
|23
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+27.243s
|24
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|DNF
|25
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|DNS
Assen World Superbike records
Most Wins - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team (16)
Lap record - 1’32.934s Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team (2022)
2022 race winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
2023 race winner
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Bahind the top four, Andrea Locatelli produced a repeat of his late move on Bassani from Race 1 to lead the second group.
Bassani held on to sixth after repassing Dominique Aegerter on the final lap, while Scott Redding and Xavi Vierge rounded out the top nine.
Assen Schedule
Friday
Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15
Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30
Superpole - 10:10-10:25
Race 1 - 13:00
Sunday
Warm-up - 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race - 10:00
Race 2 - 13:00