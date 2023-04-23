While Razgatlioglu’s future will largely be determined by what Yamaha wants to do with its MotoGP line-up in 2024, Sofuoglu admits staying with the Japanese brand is their first option, regardless of which championship that’s in.

A former five-time WorldSSP champion, Sofuoglu has made it clear that remaining in WorldSBK is his preference for Razgatlioglu, although he admits that the Turkish star’s dream is to join MotoGP.

Lin Jarvis confirmed that Yamaha’s ideal MotoGP plans for 2024 are to keep Franco Morbidelli alongside Fabio Quartararo, after Razgatlioglu’s latest MotoGP test failed to set the world alight.

"Our first choice is to continue with Yamaha," Sofuoglu told WorldSBK.com. "We will start speaking about Toprak’s future from our side and also from Yamaha’s side. The first goal is to do a deal together and then we have to decide where to go, MotoGP or WorldSBK.

"This is on the table. I am always telling him to stay in WorldSBK. Many years ago, I took Toprak with me and I built him for WorldSBK. I didn’t build him for MotoGP.

"He is very talented, maybe more talented than many MotoGP riders, but MotoGP is a different world.

"I believe to be a MotoGP rider, you need to grow there. From the Red Bull Rookies Cup, Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP."

Many believe that should Razgatlioglu transition to MotoGP, then the possibility for success is very high given his immense talent, and we’re no different.

But with Yamaha likely to remain a factory team in MotoGP next season and therefore not return to having a satellite project - speculation is suggesting this could change in 2025 - it means Razgatlioglu’s dream could be over.

With his options seemingly limited in terms of joining MotoGP, Sofuoglu claims Razgatlioglu is more likely to remain in WorldSBK.

Sofuoglu added: "Toprak grew here. WorldSBK is Toprak’s home. I am telling Toprak, ‘we built you for WorldSBK and you can, for the next 10 years, have a big career here’.

"I always advise to stay in WorldSBK but I’m also respecting his dream. Maybe he’s in between and doesn’t know exactly what to do.

"We are just speaking. He will make a decision, but I believe we will continue in WorldSBK."