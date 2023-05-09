Tarran Mackenzie set for WorldSBK test with PETRONAS MIE Honda

With both Hafizh Syahrin and Eric Granado suffering injuries at the Catalunya WorldSBK round, Mackenzie will be the lone rider in action for the team.

The Misano test, which takes place on May 11-12, will be Mackenzie’s second time aboard WorldSBK machinery after taking part in the British round as a wildcard for McAMS Yamaha last season.

A statement from the team said: "Tarran Mackenzie will take part in the next two-day WorldSBK testing session set to take place on 11-12 May at the Misano World Circuit (Italy).

"The British rider, already competing in the WorldSSP 600 series in the same colours of Midori Moriwaki’s squad, will be the sole rider for the PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team, as Eric Granado and Hafizh Syahrin continue to rest and recover following crashes during the recent Catalan WorldSBK Round."

After injury derailed his BSB pre-season in 2022, and subsequent title defence as Bradley Ray went on to dominate the campaign, Mackenzie missed out on securing a Superbike rider for 2023.

Had he been fit and able to replicate his results from 2021, then it’s likely Mackenzie would have been in the running, if not the favourite to occupy the current Motoxracing Yamaha seat that Ray was chosen for.

That meant Mackenzie’s only path to the world stage was to join MIE Honda in WorldSSP, but like the Superbike team, results have been disappointing with the Brit only able to manage three points scoring finishes.

One of those was a fifth place at the season opener in Phillip Island as tricky conditions led to a split when it came to tyre choice, however, Mackenzie is without a points finish in any of his last four races.