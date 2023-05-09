The WorldSBK rookie finished tenth in Race 1 after battling Garrett Gerloff during the middle part of the race, only to be disqualified several hours later.

Petrucci, who will replace Enea Bastianini at the factory Lenovo Ducati team for this weekend’s French MotoGP at Le Mans, failed to provide his chest protector after giving it to his assistant post-race before the mandatory weighing over every rider.

Speaking to GPOne.com, Petrucci said: "Unfortunately we didn’t get what we deserved. In my opinion, what happened [in Race 1] is uncommentable.

"You get a double Long-lap penalty for having touched the green with half a wheel; a Long-lap because you knock another rider to the ground and a disqualification because, when I weighed myself I didn’t have my chest protector with me because my assistant, who had gone to get me water, had it."

The penalty was given to Petrucci despite him having his chest protector on the grid and racing with it, which is why the Italian was left fuming after having to pay a substantial fine without the chance of appealing.

"The official who checks the chest protector on the grid passed by and had it as always," began Petrucci. "After the race I took everything off and gave my things to my assistant, asking him to bring me a drink.

"Meanwhile, an official told me to get weighed. I had the assistant give me my gloves back before he brought me the water, but I forgot my chest protector.

"I weighed myself, the official asked about my protection and I explained the situation to him. He said ‘go’ and I left. I saw him writing and thought he had added 100 grams of protection.

"At 5pm they called me to race direction and then disqualified me. It was as if I had raced with a 1100 engine.

"I paid 1320 Euros, and among other things, was without a receipt to appeal the decision of the FIM stewards and who decides on the appeal? Other FIM stewards.

"It’s an incredible conflict of interest. I felt really bad about this because I’ve never been disqualified from something completely unfair."