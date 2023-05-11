The Aruba.it Ducati rider completed his third WorldSBK hat-trick of the season last weekend in Catalunya, which means 11 from a possible 12 wins have gone to Bautista.

And while the opening day of testing is yet to be completed, Bautista has picked up just where he left off by setting a new unofficial lap record.

Bautista’s fastest time is currently a 1:33.035s, which is around three tenths clear of the official lap record set by Bautista during last season’s Superpole.

At the end of session one (midday), Bautista was more than six tenths clear of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Another two tenths further back was Michael Ruben Rinaldi, with the Italian facing a deficit of +0.896s.

Those were and remain the only two riders to get within a second of Bautista as Garrett Gerloff and Scott Redding rounded out the top five.

Stay tuned as Crash.net will bring you the full results from day-one.