2023 Misano WorldSBK Test results - Thursday: Alvaro Bautista breaks lap record
Alvaro Bautista’s stunning start to 2023 has continued at the two-day Misano WorldSBK test after breaking the official lap record.
The Aruba.it Ducati rider completed his third WorldSBK hat-trick of the season last weekend in Catalunya, which means 11 from a possible 12 wins have gone to Bautista.
And while the opening day of testing was only into the first session, Bautista picked up just where he left off by setting a new unofficial lap record.
Bautista’s fastest time was a 1:33.035s, which is around three tenths clear of the official lap record set by Bautista during last season’s Superpole.
At the end of session one (midday), Bautista was more than six tenths clear of Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Another two tenths further back was Michael Ruben Rinaldi, with the Italian facing a deficit of +0.896s.
Those were and remain the only two riders to get within a second of Bautista as Garrett Gerloff and Scott Redding rounded out the top five.
Xavi Vierge then bumped Gerloff down to fifth during the afternoon, but he too could not get within a second of Bautista.
|2023 World Superbike Test Misano, Italy - (Day-one) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:33.035s
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.510s
|3
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.673s
|4
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.008s
|5
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.310s
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.350s
|7
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.381s
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.567s
|9
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.602s
|10
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.694s
|11
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.754s
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.765s
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.772s
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.818s
|15
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.391s
|16
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+4.571s