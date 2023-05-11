2023 Misano WorldSBK Test results - Thursday: Alvaro Bautista breaks lap record

RobertJones's picture
11 May 2023
Alvaro Bautista race2, Catalunya WorldSBK, 7 May

Alvaro Bautista’s stunning start to 2023 has continued at the two-day Misano WorldSBK test after breaking the official lap record.

The Aruba.it Ducati rider completed his third WorldSBK hat-trick of the season last weekend in Catalunya, which means 11 from a possible 12 wins have gone to Bautista.

And while the opening day of testing was only into the first session, Bautista picked up just where he left off by setting a new unofficial lap record.

Bautista’s fastest time was a 1:33.035s, which is around three tenths clear of the official lap record set by Bautista during last season’s Superpole. 

At the end of session one (midday), Bautista was more than six tenths clear of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Another two tenths further back was Michael Ruben Rinaldi, with the Italian facing a deficit of +0.896s.

Those were and remain the only two riders to get within a second of Bautista as Garrett Gerloff and Scott Redding rounded out the top five.

Xavi Vierge then bumped Gerloff down to fifth during the afternoon, but he too could not get within a second of Bautista.

2023 World Superbike Test Misano, Italy - (Day-one) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:33.035s
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.510s
3Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.673s
4Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.008s
5Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.310s
6Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.350s
7Tom SykesGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.381s
8Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.567s
9Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.602s
10Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.694s
11Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.754s
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.765s
13Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.772s
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.818s
15Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.391s
16Tarran MackenzieGBRPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+4.571s