2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
A recap of what happened in first practice for the Miami Grand Prix.
- First practice kicked off at 5:30pm UK time
Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Russell, Stroll, Perez, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Ocon and Gasly.
Verstappen sets a 1m28.595s, 0.189s ahead of Russell.
A 1m28.868s puts Perez top of the timesheets, less than a tenth ahead of Russell. The Mexican still has time in that lap after a scrappy first sector.
Hamilton makes it a 1-3 for Mercedes now, continuing an encouraging session for them. Waiting to see what the Red Bulls can do.
Russell pips Sainz's lap by less than a tenth to take top spot.
A 1m29.175s for the Alpine driver puts him top of the pile.
Unlike his teammate, Bottas manages to improve up the order, 0.9s down on Sainz's top time.
Zhou fails to better his medium time from earlier while running on the softs.
An encouraging start to the day for Norris - in the upgraded McLaren - as he slots into second behind Sainz.
Sainz, Perez, Piastri, Hamilton, Russell, Norris, Zhou, Ocon, Alonso and Tsunoda.
A couple of lock ups mean he is down in 16th currently, 1.7s off the pace.
A 1m29.346s for Sainz at the top of the order, 0.3s ahead of Perez.
A good lap from the seven-time world champion to slot into second, 0.127s down on Perez.
Perez, Russell, Hamilton, Ocon, Piastri, Tsunoda, Alonso, Norris, Stroll and Bottas.
Russell slots into second behind Perez's top time - just 0.3s between the top two.
Perez smashes Verstappen's benchmark by 1.4s at the top of the timesheets.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Magnussen, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Gasly, Ocon, Tsunoda.
FP1 is back underway in Miami.
That's Leclerc's FP1 running done for the day. A bit of a disaster given that's the only practice session ahead of sprint qualifying.
Leclerc is still stranded out on track.
He's stranded in the middle of the track on the exit of Turn 16 as he's looking to get back facing the right way.