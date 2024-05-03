Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6…

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened

A recap of what happened in first practice for the Miami Grand Prix.

03 May 2024
18:39
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to FP1 - and build-up to sprint qualifying. 

18:38
FP1 order

The full order from FP1 for the Miami Grand Prix 

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
18:31
Chequered flag

Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Russell, Stroll, Perez, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Ocon and Gasly. 

18:29
Verstappen restores order

Verstappen sets a 1m28.595s, 0.189s ahead of Russell. 

18:27
Perez returns to the top

A 1m28.868s puts Perez top of the timesheets, less than a tenth ahead of Russell. The Mexican still has time in that lap after a scrappy first sector. 

18:25
Hamilton improves

Hamilton makes it a 1-3 for Mercedes now, continuing an encouraging session for them. Waiting to see what the Red Bulls can do.

18:23
Mercedes back on top

Russell pips Sainz's lap by less than a tenth to take top spot. 

18:21
Gasly goes clear

A 1m29.175s for the Alpine driver puts him top of the pile.

18:19
Bottas improves

Unlike his teammate, Bottas manages to improve up the order, 0.9s down on Sainz's top time.

18:18
Saubers on the softs

Zhou fails to better his medium time from earlier while running on the softs.

18:16
A tough start for Leclerc
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 stopped in the practice session. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 stopped in the practice session…
18:11
Norris into second

An encouraging start to the day for Norris - in the upgraded McLaren - as he slots into second behind Sainz.

18:10
20 minutes on the clock

Sainz, Perez, Piastri, Hamilton, Russell, Norris, Zhou, Ocon, Alonso and Tsunoda. 

18:08
Update from McLaren on Norris
"Lando's issue is an asymmetric power steering assistance. Not to do with upgrades. We have made some changes during the session to improve it and will fix it after the session."
18:06
A tough session for Verstappen

A couple of lock ups mean he is down in 16th currently, 1.7s off the pace.

18:02
Sainz goes clear

A 1m29.346s for Sainz at the top of the order, 0.3s ahead of Perez.

17:58
Hamilton moves into second

A good lap from the seven-time world champion to slot into second, 0.127s down on Perez. 

17:55
Current top 10

Perez, Russell, Hamilton, Ocon, Piastri, Tsunoda, Alonso, Norris, Stroll and Bottas.

17:52
Russell moves into second

Russell slots into second behind Perez's top time - just 0.3s between the top two. 

17:50
Perez lowers the benchmark

Perez smashes Verstappen's benchmark by 1.4s at the top of the timesheets.

17:49
Current order

Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Magnussen, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Gasly, Ocon, Tsunoda.

17:45
Track is clear

FP1 is back underway in Miami.

17:41
Leclerc is out of the car

That's Leclerc's FP1 running done for the day. A bit of a disaster given that's the only practice session ahead of sprint qualifying.

17:39
Red flag

Leclerc is still stranded out on track.

17:39
Leclerc is having a bit of a mare

He's stranded in the middle of the track on the exit of Turn 16 as he's looking to get back facing the right way.