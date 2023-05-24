Twice on the front row this season after taking WorldSBK by storm, Aegerter has been unable to avoid the same issues that cause so many riders problems.

Aegerter, who secured a season-best qualifying of P2 at last month’s Catalunya round, claimed three consecutive top ten finishes in the races for the second weekend in a row.

And while it was one of the strongest rounds for the two-time WorldSSP champion, Aegerter has since undergone surgery after struggling with arm pump.

Like most of the grid, Aegerter took part in the recent two-day Misano test before having the surgery.

However, the Swiss rider won’t miss any time as he remains on course to take part in next month’s Misano round, the first of two in Italy as Imola follows Misano and the British round at Donington Park.

"Arm pump surgery. Like many riders I also struggled with pain in the forearm while riding the big bike," said Aegerter on his social media. "After many different therapies I decided to have an operation. Thanks to all the medical team."

A common issue, not just for riders that make the step up to a bigger bike, but also those who are experienced with 1000cc machinery.