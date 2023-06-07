Iannone, who is a former MotoGP rider with Ducati, Suzuki and Aprilia, is hoping to make his competitive return to motorcycle racing in 2024 following a four-year ban for breaking an anti-doping rule.

Always classified as one of the biggest talents in MotoGP, Iannone could still generate a lot of interest in WorldSBK as Ducati and Yamaha have been linked with the Italian.

Although it’s unlikely he will be an option for their factory teams, seats at Barni and GoEleven Ducati, but also GRT and GMT94 Yamaha could open up for Iannone.

Speaking at the recent Misano WorldSBK round, which was again dominated by reigning WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista, Iannone told WorldSBK.com about his hoped of making a return to racing.

The Italian said: "The level of WorldSBK has grown a lot and I find it a very interesting championship!

"The air is light in the paddock and I breathed a lot of passion and a lot of sport inside. Alvaro has always been a great World Champion.”

"I think that the form of Alvaro and Ducati is an incredible combination right now.

"It's true that I tried the road version of the Ducati Panigale V4 R at Misano and I really liked it. Being able to race in WorldSBK in 2024 would be very nice. We'll see!"

Aprilia stood by Iannone throughout his anti-doping appeal and remained keen on seeing the Italian stay with the team in some capacity.

But with the Italian manufacturer not racing in WorldSBK currently, Iannone would need to join another brand to keep his career alive, should he switch to Superbike of course.

"WorldSBK is really amazing, everybody is close and it’s exciting," continued Iannone. "It’s a really strong fight between Ducati and Yamaha.

"In any case, I look to the future. Maybe one day, it’s possible that I come back here!"