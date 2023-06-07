Now 86 points clear of closest challenger Toprak Razgatlioglu, Bautista took another big step towards retaining his WorldSBK title at Misano.

Bautista’s stunning form so far this season has seen him win 14 out of 15 races, with the Superpole Race at Mandalika being the only blemish on his record.

It’s true that Ducati have the most competitive bike, like in MotoGP, but Bautista is the one making the difference, as we’ve often seen from their other world champion, Francesco Bagnaia.

Keen to not relax his pace at any point during the three races at Misano, Bautista detailed the mindset he has at present aboard his Panigale V4 R.

Bautista said: "The result is a consequence of the hard work, the feeling, the confidence, I am so happy that we achieved this milestone, but the important thing is how we achieve it.

"I feel solid and confident, and it’s important to stay this way. If you see my pace, I try to keep a consistent lap time. If I try and go three or four tenths slower, then it’s like I’m risking more than if I go faster.

"It’s strange, but it’s the setup we have for the bike right now. The electronics work different, the stroke… at the end, it’s better to go close to the limit than relax and go four tenths slower.

"For that, I tried to maybe not go ‘limit, limit, limit’ but pushing hard because otherwise, there’s more risk, you’re slower and there’s less focus."

While Bautista will remain in WorldSBK next season, and is currently aiming to become the first back-to-back champion since Jonathan Rea, a MotoGP test beckons for the former Grand Prix rider.

And after seeing his title lead increase once more, thus taking even more pressure off his shoulders heading to a track where Razgatlioglu should start as the favourite given his incredible record at Donington Park in recent times, the Ducati star is hopeful that he won’t have to wait much longer for his MotoGP outing.

"I think, after this weekend, Ducati will tell me the date," added the Spaniard. "I hope soon because otherwise, we will get to wintertime, and it’ll be too cold for the other bike. I prefer the hot."