Finance is expected to be the biggest stumbling block to Barni becoming a two-rider team, but with Andrea Iannone keen to join WorldSBK, and having been linked heavily with the Italian manufacturer, the team that’s owned by Marco Bernabo could be the opportunity he’s been looking for.

However, if Iannone is to join the team it’s unlikely to be at the expense of Petrucci, with Bernabo keen to keep the Italian, thus meaning an expansion is the only realistic opportunity Iannone has at joining Barni Ducati.

It’s not a given that Petrucci will remain in WorldSBK, but if he does then it’s likely he will remain at Barni instead of being promoted to the Aruba.it Ducati team.

Speaking to GPOne.com about Petrucci and his future, Bernabo said: "We have just started this job a few months ago and I think it is the most logical choice to continue together.

"At the moment there are no deadlines. If Danilo wants to stay he must do it because he is happy with what he has available and is aware that he has the means to bring out his best."

Regarding Iannone, the team owner said adding a rider of that calibre is of obvious interest, but only if it makes sense from the team’s point of view.

"It could be a good opportunity but it must be done with the same project enjoyed by Danilo. I can’t afford to make any mistakes, especially with a talent like Iannone."

Petrucci, who secured a season best finish during Race 1 at Donington Park with P4, also spoke about the idea of Iannone lining up alongside him next year.

"We were texting a few days ago and he said he wishes he can be here next year. It would be fun.

"It must be fun but jokes aside, Andrea is a really good talent and I would like to see him in this championship."