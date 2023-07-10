After missing the overseas rounds in Phillip Island and Mandalika, Ray made his official debut at Assen and has had several strong showings.

Ray has adapted to the class quicker than fellow Yamaha rider Lorenzo Baldassarri despite the former Supersport rider competing in every round so far this year, and although Ray is yet to claim a top ten result, the reigning British Superbike champion has been getting closer in recent races.

The progression has been clear in a WorldSBK field that is one of the best ever, which is why Team Principal Sandro Carusi expects better results going forward.

Speaking to Corsedimoto.com, Carusi said: "We're starting to get right on track. At the beginning we had struggled a bit and there had been a few crashes.

"We should have known each other [better] but now we have managed to establish an excellent feeling.

"There is a good atmosphere in the garage and great mutual trust. Bradley Ray is growing up.

"The level of the World Championship this year is much higher than in 2022, our bike has also taken a step, in any case, getting into the points is already a good result."

In terms of the future, Carusi wants to have his motoxracing project take part in all races in 2024, not just the European rounds which was the case last year and currently in 2023.

It remains to be seen where Ray’s future will be but the Italian is hopeful of continuing their partnership in a class that could be boosted with even more talent.

"We still have to define the programs," said Carusi. "In the meantime, I hope to continue in Superbike and do all the races, not just the European ones. I wouldn't mind continuing with Bradley Ray and I am convinced that we could better carry on the work started.

"Next year the Superbike World Championship will be even more beautiful, we are talking about Iannone, perhaps some riders from the MotoGP will arrive and the level should rise further.

"Bradley Ray, however, could be placed permanently in the top ten or twelve."