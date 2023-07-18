Iannone: “I’m working to be in WorldSBK in 2024, there are good possibilities”

Formerly of Suzuki, Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP, Iannone appears likely to join WorldSBK, with Ducati the most likely option.

Banned for four years due to violating an anti-doping rule, Iannone then lost his appeal after testing positive for Drostanolone.

But with a return to world championship racing seemingly getting ever closer, Iannone could be taking his talents to an already high calibre Superbike grid.

"Superbike is very spectacular, it's nice to see races like this, full of overtaking as it once was," said Iannone when talking to Sky Sport Italia.

"I'm happy to be here in the paddock. "I'm working to get back on track in 2024 in Superbike, at the moment there are good possibilities.

"But until everything is settled, I don't think it's fair to say I'll be there. I'll just say that we're heading in the right direction."

Interest in Iannone has come from two Ducati teams in particular, those being Barni and GoEleven.

Unless Barni expand to two riders, then continuing with Danilo Petrucci will take place, thus ruling out Iannone,

However, GoEleven appears to be a very realistic possibility for the talented Italian. One team that won’t be signing Iannone is the Motocrosa Ducati, who are aiming to retain Axel Bassani.

"I don’t think Iannone has taken us into consideration," said Motocorsa Ducati team principal Lorenzo Mauri. "In the press, I read that probably he spoke with Barni, Ducati and GoEleven.

"I don't know Andera Iannone; our policy is to have a younger rider with less experience. We’re doing things that don't happen because we are lucky."