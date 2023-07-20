The former world champion in Grand Prix is not involved in his son’s career anymore, however, the differences between MotoGP and WorldSBK are substantial and the Australian is of the belief that latter is not suited to Remy’s style.

Gardner’s rookie season has not been as good as expected, with the 2021 Moto2 world champion yet to record a top five finish in 21 races.

Teammate Dominique Aegerter has shown more consistency than Gardner, while also achieving better results in both race and qualifying conditions.

Speaking to Motosan.es about his son’s WorldSBK campaign to date, Wayne Gardner added: "To be honest, I expected better results and I think a lot of the fans did too. Since I am not involved in his career, I do not know the reasons for what is happening to him.

"You may have to ask Remy himself or his representative, Paco Sanchez“.

"I really think Remy is going to have a hard time excelling in WorldSBK because I don't think it suits his style."

Gardner made the move to WorldSBK after just one season in MotoGP, where KTM announced they would be splitting from him after just a few months.

Although the two never spoke at length about KTM’s decision, Gardner called it a shock for them to move on from his son so quickly.

"It was a shock to me because KTM always gives riders two years, especially a Moto2 World Champion," said Gardner.

"Remy did a great job in Moto2, he controlled the championship and yes, it was very strange because it was only six months before they told him he was out.

"However, I was not involved in managing everything. Lisa and I, who were running it until then and then Aki, who was taking care of it in 2021… but then Remy made the decision that he didn't want to continue with Aki and signed the contract with Paco Sánchez. That's where all the problems started.

"I don't really know the details of the story because Remy didn't share it with me and I'm not involved in his career anymore. Still, I think it was a tough decision by KTM."