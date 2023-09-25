Following a difficult Friday, Razgatlioglu made a big jump of his own during Saturday’s Superpole session before contending for victory in Race 1.

Razgatlioglu was again in the mix for victory during the Superpole Race, however, Race 2 was much tougher as he watched title rival Alvaro Bautista dominate.

Instead, Razgatlioglu was caught up behind Locatelli after a lightning start from the Italian, and unlike previous races where Locatelli got ahead of him, Razgatlioglu didn’t have an answer for his pace.

Unable to pass, Razgatlioglu remained close but didn’t have confidence under braking to make a move.

Razgatlioglu then took advantage of a mechanical issue for Locatelli, who had smoke coming from the rear of his R1 with four laps to go before retiring from the race.

Speaking after Race 2, Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com: "In general, I’m really happy because Friday was a disaster, but we made big improvements, and I took three podiums this weekend.

"This is fantastic. In Race 2, Locatelli was very strong, and he was riding very calmly. I saw Alvaro was very strong and my teammate.

"I was waiting, following him and maybe in the last laps I could start to fight. After I saw Rinaldi coming, I said, ‘this time, I need to fight with Rinaldi because I need P2 because I need good points for the Championship’.

"I saw some smoke and immediately passed Locatelli. I got P2 and this is good, but I’m also really surprised at Locatelli.

"He made a big improvement for Race 2. Maybe in the last laps, we’d have fought. I’m very happy for him, but it’s bad luck for him to not finish the race."