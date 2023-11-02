Nicolo Bulega’s analysis of first WorldSBK test as a factory Ducati rider

He was the first rider to hit the 1’38s mark, he briefly was top of the timesheet and completed his best lap in 1’38.726s.

The 2023 WorldSSP Champion will step into WorldSBK next season with the factory Ducati team, replacing Michael Ruben Rinaldi, alongside Alvaro Bautista.

He has experienced the Panigale V4 R on test days before, but this week was Bulega’s first chance to share a box with Bautista.

“It was a very good test but unfortunately, we didn’t ride a lot during these two days,” he reacted.

“On day one, we only did 20 laps and today only half a day. I’m happy because I didn’t ride a lot, but I was already fast. This was important. “I’m happy because I was fast, but I was only at 85%.

“I’m learning the bike, learning how to speak with my new team so it’s important for me to ride a lot of kilometres with this bike.”

Notably, Bulega tested the SCQ tyre which isn’t used in WorldSSP.

“Honestly, like always, Pirelli are doing an incredible job with the tyres,” he said.

“I tried the SCQ, and I felt good. A bit difficult to understand because with a lot of horsepower, you have to understand the character of the tyre.

“Anyway, I’m happy because I was fast. We can improve, obviously, but it’s a good starting point.”