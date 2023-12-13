Spies, who like Razgatlioglu won a Superbike title with Yamaha, moved to MotoGP following his success but has admitted to telling Razgatlioglu not to do the same.

Razgatlioglu took part in his second MotoGP test earlier this season but failed to set the world on fire.

With a move to MotoGP falling through, Razgatlioglu then signed with BMW for the 2024 WorldSBK season.

And speaking on the Sam Zink Gypsy Tales podcast, Spies says Razgatlioglu made the right call.

“It's just that you don't feel it. Everything is stiffer, the bike and the tyres,” began Spies. In comparison, with the superbike you just feel everything. You have less grip, but you have feedback.

“My riding style was generally not suitable for MotoGP. Something like what is the case with Toprak Razgatlioglu, who I put almost on a par with Marc Márquez in terms of talent.

“I spoke to him after the tests with the M1 and told him that it would be difficult for him.”

Spies also spoke about Jonathan Rea having the talent to move across to MotoGP, although changing his riding style would be needed, according to the American.

Spies added: “Jonathan Rea is another rider who has enough talent to ride in MotoGP – but he would have to change his style.

“He probably thought that it was better to stay in the SBK and win titles than to go to MotoGP.”