The Welsh rider was part of the Aruba.it Ducati team for most of his Superbike career, before moving to GoEleven for his final season in the series (2021).

Davies, who was a 28-time race winner with Ducati, then retired following the 2021 campaign and took up a rider coaching role for the likes of Alvaro Bautista and Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Davies has a close relationship with Stefano Cecconi, the man who had been behind Aruba.it Ducati fielding Michele Pirro in MotoGP wildcards.

The 32-time race winner also has close ties to Feel Racing which competes under the Aruba.it Ducati umbrella.

And according to GPOne, a return to full-time racing with Aruba.it Ducati appears all-but a foregone conclusion.

Aruba.it Ducati have not only won the last two WorldSBK titles with Bautista, but their success has also trickled down to the WorldSSP class.

Nicolo Bulega, who is now team-mate to Bautista at the factory Ducati team, won the championship last season.