The former Ducati rider, who once battled against Razgatlioglu for race wins, has not been in that position with BMW during his two years with the factory team.

Redding has since lost his seat to Razgatlioglu and has instead been moved to Bonovo Action BMW alongside Garrett Gerloff.

Razgatlioglu has already made his debut with BMW and spoke glowingly of the M 1000 RR, but whether it will be enough to challenge Alvaro Bautista and Ducati is another story.

BMW’s struggles have been well documented, however, their progression has also been consistent and Razgatlioglu should be the final piece to the puzzle in them becoming a serious threat for titles.

An adaptation period will be needed which is why 2025 is more likely to be a title challenging season for BMW, but Redding hopes to see the development pushed on as quickly as possible with the addition of the Turkish star.

Speaking to Speedweek, Redding said: “Toprak has something that sets him apart from everyone else. It's very difficult to imitate him.

“So far I haven't found anyone who rides like him. The BMW is good on the brakes, but it doesn't like it when the rear wheel lifts off the ground when braking.

“Then the problem begins. Because then the chances are 50:50 what will happen if it comes down again.

“Maybe his talent on the brakes is even greater than I think and he can get it under control somehow. If that's the case, fine. Maybe he can lead us in a direction that will help us.

“He rode other motorcycles that require a different riding style, so he will bring a lot to us. Whether this works for him or not, we will definitely have this information. We need that.”