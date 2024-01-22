Ducati on 2024 WorldSBK expectations: ‘Difficult to imagine doing better’

The Italian mastermind has been one of the key members behind Ducati’s stunning development in recent years, which in-turn led to their most successful season ever in 2023.

Winners of both the WorldSBK and MotoGP titles, Ducati were a level above their competition as they dominated both championships.

Bautista won a staggering 27 races out of 37, which was 11 more than his title-winning campaign in 2022.

Winners of 28 races in total last season - Michael Ruben Rinaldi won Race 1 at Aragon after Bautista crashed from the lead - achieving more in 2024 is going to be very difficult and Dall’Igna acknowledged that during Ducati’s official bike launch, in Italy.

Dall’Igna said: “Last year we celebrated Alvaro Bautista and the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, capable of bringing the Superbike riders' world title back to Borgo Panigale, also completing an extraordinary hat-trick with the victory of the titles Builders and Team.

“It would have been difficult to imagine being able to do better and instead the 2023 WorldSBK season gave us further satisfaction, rightfully entering the history of Ducati.

“Alvaro Bautista reconfirmed himself as World Superbike Champion while Nicolo Bulega, with the Panigale V2, became World Supersport Champion, achieving a historic first rider's title for Ducati in the category.

“Making these two successes even more special were the wins of the Constructors' titles in both categories, a result that fills us with pride.

“We are therefore tackling the new Superbike season with the best possible line up, fielding two World Champions aboard the Ducati Panigale V4 R.

“2024 will certainly not be an easy year: the competition is increasingly heated and there are many new challenges, but they are precisely these that motivate us and push us to do better.

“We therefore can't wait to see Alvaro and Nicolo take to the track with this year's new colours, already in the next few days in Jerez and Portimao."