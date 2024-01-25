2024 WorldSBK test Jerez, Spain - Day two Results (Final)

Day two of the Jerez WorldSBK test saw plenty of riders lay out their intentions early on, in particular the factory Yamaha duo of Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea.

After a mid 1m 39s time, Rea saw Locatelli move ahead of him before rookie Nicolo Bulega made another strong impression.

Fastest on day one by over a second, Bulega again went fastest with an impressive time of 1:39.168s on race tyres, before Rea went quickest once again.

But the Yamaha rider wasn’t top for long as Toprak Razgatlioglu nearly broke into the 1m 38s barrier. The BMW rider set a time of 1:39.085s which was half a tenth clear of Rea.

It was another strong start to day two for Andrea Iannone, with the Italian consistently challenging for the top five.

That was also true for new GMT94 Yamaha rider Philipp Oettl, who after a quiet day one, moved up to fourth place midway through the morning.

Bulega, who was the only rider able to find a 1m 38s time on day one, then smashed the lap record by four tenths as he broke into the 1m 37s bracket. The rookie set a time of 1:37.809s.

In the afternoon, times remained the same for many of the leading riders, however, Sam Lowes was one of the riders who made headway.

The Superbike rookie leapt up to fifth place, while Remy Gardner also made his mark inside the top ten with sixth.

Both riders were then demoted as Garrett Gerloff left it late to pop in his best time of the test.

Scott Redding, who had been quiet throughout the two days, then showed his potential by moving into third with just a few minutes remaining.