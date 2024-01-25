2024 WorldSBK test Jerez, Spain - Day two Results (Final)

Nicolo Bulega was once again been the star of the show during day two of WorldSBK testing at Jerez, as he finished half a second clear.

Nicolo Bulega, Jerez WorldSBK test, 24 January
Day two of the Jerez WorldSBK test saw plenty of riders lay out their intentions early on, in particular the factory Yamaha duo of Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea.

After a mid 1m 39s time, Rea saw Locatelli move ahead of him before rookie Nicolo Bulega made another strong impression.

Fastest on day one by over a second, Bulega again went fastest with an impressive time of 1:39.168s on race tyres, before Rea went quickest once again.

But the Yamaha rider wasn’t top for long as Toprak Razgatlioglu nearly broke into the 1m 38s barrier. The BMW rider set a time of 1:39.085s which was half a tenth clear of Rea.

It was another strong start to day two for Andrea Iannone, with the Italian consistently challenging for the top five.

That was also true for new GMT94 Yamaha rider Philipp Oettl, who after a quiet day one, moved up to fourth place midway through the morning.

Bulega, who was the only rider able to find a 1m 38s time on day one, then smashed the lap record by four tenths as he broke into the 1m 37s bracket. The rookie set a time of 1:37.809s. 

In the afternoon, times remained the same for many of the leading riders, however, Sam Lowes was one of the riders who made headway.

The Superbike rookie leapt up to fifth place, while Remy Gardner also made his mark inside the top ten with sixth. 

Both riders were then demoted as Garrett Gerloff left it late to pop in his best time of the test.

Scott Redding, who had been quiet throughout the two days, then showed his potential by moving into third with just a few minutes remaining. 

2024 World Superbike Test Jerez, Spain - Day two Results (Final)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:37.809s
2Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.536s
3Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+0.763s
4Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.829s
5Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.935s
6Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.023s
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+1.043
8Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.062s
9Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.098s
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.134s
11Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.180s
12Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+1.230s
13Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.415s
14Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.604s
15Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+1.695s
16Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.774s
17Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.106s
18Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.291s
19Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.428s
20Sylvain GuintoliFRAROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+3.057s
21Bradley SmithGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+3.457s
22Florian MarinoFRAKawasaki Racing Team+3.507s

