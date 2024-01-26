Michael Van Der Mark takes aim at Scott Redding: ‘It’s just disrespectful… Wants to put everything on Instagram to show who’s best’

A late incident between Michael Van Der Mark and Scott Redding took place at the Jerez WorldSBK test, which led to contact between the BMW pair.

Contact was made after a series of overtakes which was caused by both riders wanting to follow Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Redding, who left pit lane on the SCQ tyre behind the factory BMW duo, first passed Van Der Mark before a swift response came from the Dutchman.

The pair made contact at the final corner before going on to impact each other’s next lap when Van Der Mark went up the inside again at turn one.

Speaking about the incident from his point of view, Redding told WorldSBK.com: “The two factory guys went out in front, and obviously I want to try to follow Toprak; I want to learn, I want to see. I passed van der Mark twice already on the lap and he passed me back, it was one of those things.

“He was desperate to stay there, I was desperate to stay there. I passed him into Turn 9, he passed me back and I passed him into T11.

“In the last corner, he tried to outbrake me on the outside; it was a risky move. Crazy to do that, if I were him, I would’ve just accepted it and followed me.

“Then we went up to Turn 1, I went for a late entry, and he just went up the inside, so it ruined my first lap on the SCQ. I took it easy, was able to build some momentum and push again at the end and set my best lap.

“Overall, it worked out well for me. Times are tight and everyone wants to be there with the best. It wasn’t me trying to be an idiot, I just wanted to follow the best like I did last year in Superpole.

“I did everything I could to be behind the best in Superpole. I wanted to see what my full potential was. We didn’t look to go out with them, we exited the box and they exited at the same time.

“I thought it was meant to be and to make the most of it, but it didn’t really happen but there’s no hard feelings from my side.”

“He wanted to put everything on Instagram”

While Redding chose not to be too critical of Van Der Mark, the Dutch rider was left angered by Redding’s tactics.

Not holding back, Van Der Mark said: “He did nothing wrong? Well, honestly, I went out and followed Toprak. All three of us went out on a SCQ and I wanted to take the tow of Toprak and I was almost in his arse.

“Scott decided to pass me halfway around the lap. I didn’t leave a gap between me and Toprak. He wanted to be between us. I passed him back again. At the last corner, he decided to dive up the inside again, hit me, and he messed up Turn 1 and then he messed up my first sector.

“There’s no rule for this, it’s just disrespectful. I have no words for this. It’s a test, not a race weekend.

“For himself, he wanted to prove something, put everything on Instagram again to show who’s the best and have a good night’s sleep.

“I tried to outbrake him on the outside before he hit me. I wanted to go in front again.”