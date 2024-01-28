FIRST LOOK: Pata Yamaha Prometeon unveil 2024 WSBK livery

Pata Yamaha Prometeon have displayed the 2024 WSBK bike which Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli will ride.

Rea will link up with Yamaha this season after leaving Kawasaki in pursuit of a seventh championship.

These images are the first time Rea has been pictured in his new team’s blue.

Rea

Rea

Locatelli, meanwhile, enters his fourth season with Yamaha and is seeking a first race win.

Rea said after testing this week: “My feelings with the R1 are really good.

“Right from the first time I rode the bike back in November last year, I felt comfortable.

“I could feel the strengths of the bike and some of the areas we needed to work on. This test was more a case of picking up where we left it last November, trying a lot of test items.

“I think we struggled to make so much progress on Day 1 because we were trying so many items on some key areas, but last night, when the guys sat down, they were able to go through all the data and really understood the way forward.

“This morning, I felt great straight away. We’ve done a lot of positive laps, we’ve learnt a lot, and we’re happy with the progress and the findings we have to move onto Portugal.”